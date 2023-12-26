"People used to look at me & say, that man can lie"- When Serena Williams' father Richard called himself a 'millionaire' even before becoming one

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' father Richard Williams called himself a millionaire even before becoming one.

Richard Williams is best known for coaching his daughters when they were young before they became the champions they are now.

Williams claimed in an interview with Sports Illustrated in 1999 that he used to tell people that he was a millionaire despite not being one and that they used to call him a liar, as did his wife.

"The key to success is looking at something you want and dreaming it's yours. People used to look at me and say, 'That man can lie.' My wife used to say to me, 'What's your problem? Why do you lie so much?' Because when people would see me, I'd say, 'I'm a millionaire.' They'd say, 'Man, you live in that raggedy old house,'" Richard Williams told Sports Illustrated.

"I'd say, 'So what? Didn't you know millionaires live in raggedy houses? You ever been in Beverly Hills? I own every house and every car down there.' Today I do own a home in Beverly Hills, I own a home in Brentwood," he added.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are the top 2 highest prize money earners among female tennis players

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams and Venus Williams are the top two players in women's tennis history in terms of prize money earned throughout their careers.

Serena Williams won a total of $94,816,730 throughout her illustrious career, which is more than any other women's tennis player. Behind her at No.2 on the list is her sister Venus Williams, who has accumulated $42,595,397 so far in her career.

The two sisters have had fabulous tennis careers during which they established themselves among the sport's all-time greats.

Serena Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles while Venus Williams won seven. The former's tally is the most by any woman in the Open Era. The two sisters were also a formidable doubles team, winning 14 Majors together.

The Williams sisters also excelled in the Olympics, winning the gold in the women's doubles event in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

The last Grand Slam that featured Venus and Serena Williams was the 2022 US Open, with the former being eliminated in the first round while the latter reached the third round before being beaten by Ajla Tomljanovic.

The duo teamed up in the women's doubles event but suffered an opening-round exit.

