"People want to watch the tennis, the matches, not the imitation": When Rafael Nadal opined on Novak Djokovic mimicking other tennis players

Rafael Nadal once responded to Novak Djokovic mimicking other tennis players by claiming that people were more keen on watching the sport rather than imitations.

The Serb became one of the best competitors in the world during a period when Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were dominating. He was also known for often imitating other players.

Nadal was asked about the Serb's mimicry during a post-match press conference at the 2008 Rogers Cup (now known as the National Bank Open). The Spaniard responded by claiming that tennis was the real show and that's what people wanted to watch, not the imitation.

"I think this is not a show, no? I think this is a sport. Everyone can do what they want. My opinion, the show or the star is the tennis. It’s not the imitation of no one," Nadal said.

"So I think if the people wants to watch tennis, it’s because the tennis is world sport and they want to watch the tennis, no, the matches, not the imitation," he added.

Nadal was seeded second in the 2008 Rogers Cup and beat Jesse Levine, Igor Andreev, Richard Gasquet, and Andy Murray en route to the final. The Spaniard triumphed 6-3, 6-2 over Nicolas Kiefer to win his second title at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic locked horns in 28 finals

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the ATP Finals 2022 photoshoot in Turin

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have forged one of the fiercest rivalries in tennis history, with the two facing one another 59 times. 28 of those encounters came in finals, with the Serb winning 15 while the Spaniard came out on top in 13.

The first title clash between them came at the 2007 Indian Wells Masters, with the King of Clay triumphing 6-2, 7-5 over Djokovic.

Nadal won his first five finals against Djokovic before the Serb won seven consecutive title clashes that included three Grand Slams and four Masters 1000 events.

The two faced one another in nine Major finals, with the Spaniard winning five of them, 3 at the French Open and two at the US Open. Djokovic came out on top in four clashes, winning two titles at the Australian Open and one each at Wimbledon and US Open, both in 2011.

The most recent title clash between the two came in the final of the 2021 Italian Open, with Nadal triumphing 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.

