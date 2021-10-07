Petra Kvitova to end 2021 season after Indian Wells, says she needs extra rest to gear up for the 2022 campaign

Petra Kvitova has endured a difficult season on tour, battling multiple injuries and a slump in form. The Czech has now decided to take some extra time off to prepare for the 2022 season.

Kvitova recently announced that she would end her season after the ongoing BNP Paribas Open. The 31-year-old had earlier asked to be excused from the Billie Jean King Cup, scheduled to be played in Prague in early November.

Kvitova arrived in Indian Wells earlier this week and was spotted hitting the practice courts. She shared a post from her training session, captioning it: "There’s no place like tennis paradise."

Kvitova said that while it was "weird" to fly all the way to the US for just one tournament, she still wanted to post a good result.

The Czech conceded that she was all but out of the running for a spot in the WTA Finals and as such just wants to end her season with a strong showing at Indian Wells.

"Indian Wells is a beautiful tournament," Kvitova said. "We live in a house not in a hotel, so it will be something else. It's weird to fly to America for one tournament, but that's the way it is."

"I think that I can’t qualify for the WTA finals anyway, so this is not really in my mind. I’m already like I’m not there this year, so I just have to accept that," she added. "I’m already having my mind set, finishing after Indian Wells this time."

Kvitova has had her fair share of troubles with injuries this season.

Kvitova admitted to having had problems with injuries throughout 2021, but believes extra rest will help her get ready for next season. The 31-year-old declared that an early end to the year felt "different," but that she was looking to "enjoy" the off-season.

"I have to rest, because I had great health problems this year. I need to get out of it and get ready for the next season," the Czech added."It’s a bit different [but] I am trying to enjoy the end of the season."

Petra Kvitova looking to end an underwhelming season on a high

Petra Kvitova in action at Ostrava

After a disappointing Australian Open in which she was defeated in the second round, Petra Kvitova bounced back by lifting a 28th career title at the Qatar Open, defeating Garbine Muguruza in the summit clash.

After disappointing showings in Miami and Charleston, the Czech produced back-to-back quarterfinal runs in Stuttgart and Madrid. She then made a strong start to her Roland Garros campaign, coming from match point down in her opener against Greet Minnen to register a three-set victory.

However, her campaign was derailed by a leg injury she suffered during press duties. Kvitova returned to action a few weeks later, but struggled to find her best tennis over the course of the European summer. The 31-year-old did make the quarterfinals in Cincinnati, but was once again forced to pull out mid-tournament.

Kvitova was last seen in action last month at the J&T Banka Ostrava Open, where she delighted the home fans by staging a run to the semifinals. The two-time Grand Slam champion will now be looking to cap off a grueling season with a solid showing in Indian Wells.

Edited by Arvind Sriram