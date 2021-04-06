Charleston 2021: Petra Kvitova vs Storm Sanders preview, head-to-head & prediction | Volvo Car Open

Petra Kvitova

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Storm Sanders

Date: 6 April 2021

Tournament: Volvo Car Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Charleston, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Green clay

Advertisement

Prize money: $823,000

Match timing: Approx. 4 pm local time, 1.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Europsort

Petra Kvitova vs Storm Sanders preview

Petra Kvitova is set to open her 2021 Charleston Open campaign with a round of 32 match against Australia's Storm Sanders on Tuesday.

Kvitova has taken a wildcard into the main draw for the season's first claycourt tournament, and will be hopeful of a positive start. Against a relatively unheralded opponent in Sanders, the Czech has the perfect opportunity to test her game early.

Storm Sanders

Sanders, on her part, is in the midst of a career breakthrough of sorts. Not only is the Australian sitting on a career-high ranking of No. 187 in singles, she has also made statement runs at a couple of big tournaments in doubles this year.

Advertisement

Sanders' biggest result on the singles court came Down Under, when she made it to the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. She took out the likes of Yulia Putintseva and Caty McNally along the way, and the run would have given her a lot of confidence.

Petra Kvitova vs Storm Sanders head-to-head

Petra Kvitova will look to set herself up well for the clay court season.

Petra Kvitova and Storm Sanders have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Petra Kvitova vs Storm Sanders prediction

Petra Kvitova enters this contest as the firm favorite given her level of experience and powerful game. But she will still need to be wary of her opponent's dogged style of play.

Lately the Czech has been vulnerable in longer three-set matches, where she tends to lose the accuracy on her serve and groundstrokes. She doesn't necessarily enjoy playing in warm conditions either, and will definitely look to avoid a tough three-setter early.

For Storm Sanders, a long-drawn-out battle is in fact the best shot at scoring a win here. If she can find a way to stay close to the scoreboard, she might be able to put some pressure on Kvitova.

That said, if the Czech steps out with a level-headed approach and doesn't give too much away, she should be able to come through this one unscathed.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in straight sets.