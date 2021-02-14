Phillip Island Trophy 2021: Ana Bogdan vs Zarina Diyas preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ana Bogdan vs Zarina Diyas

Date: 15 February 2021

Tournament: Phillip Island Trophy 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Ana Bogdan vs Zarina Diyas preview

Ana Bogdan is set to take on former World No. 31 Zarina Diyas in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy 2021.

The Romanian started her week on a solid note, scoring a win over 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova. Bogdan overcome a slow start to outlast her opponent in three sets after nearly two hours of play.

Zarina Diyas

Zarina Diyas on her part also scored a hard-fought three-set win over American Christina McHale. That was on the back of a decent showing at the Australian Open, where she reached the third round; Diyas will be looking to continue her good run here.

The Kazakh has been around the tour for quite some time now, and has proven her hardcourt prowess on multiple occasions. She has an aggressive baseline game and a powerful forehand that can trouble just about anyone in the world.

But against Bogdan, Diyas will have to step out with really positive intent if she wishes to come out on top.

Ana Bogdan vs Zarina Diyas head-to-head

Ana Bogdan is still looking to rediscover ger form.

This will be the first time that Ana Bogdan and Zarina Diyas cross paths on the tour, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Ana Bogdan vs Zarina Diyas prediction

Ana Bogdan had a breakthrough season in 2018, where she produced some big results Down Under. Injuries have since derailed her progress though, and she is now looking to rediscover her form.

In Zarina Diyas, she faces an opponent who plays a somewhat similarly aggressive brand of tennis. The match will be a lot about first-strike tennis, and there are unlikely to be too many long rallies.

This is a fairly well-balanced matchup, and the result could come down to the small margins. Diyas can be a little volatile on the backhand side and her opponent would look to put pressure on that side, especially on the big points. That, coupled with Bogdan's ability to hang on longer in rallies, could make all the difference.

Prediction: Ana Bogdan to win in three sets.