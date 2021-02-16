Phillip Island Trophy 2021: Petra Martic vs Daria Kasatkina preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Petra Martic vs Daria Kasatkina

Date: 17 February 2021

Tournament: Phillip Island Trophy 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Melbourne, Australia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Approx 12:30 PM local time, 7 AM IST

Advertisement

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Petra Martic vs Daria Kasatkina preview

Following a slow start to the season, Petra Martic finally looks to have got some momentum going at the newly-minted 2021 Phillip Island Trophy.

The fourth seed has scored a couple of good wins to book herself a spot in the last-eight. The Croat will aim to carry the form into her first quarterfinal since August last year. She is set to face a tough challenge from Russia's Daria Kasatkina.

Daria Kasatkina

Kasatkina, a former top-10 player, is also looking to rediscover the sort of form that helped her emerge as a force on the tour during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

The Russian won a couple of big titles around that time, while also making deep runs at Grand Slam events. And while she hasn't been able to sustain that level of her game, she still remains a huge threat.

Advertisement

Kasatkina has a crafty style of playing and has a lot of variety that can trouble her opponents. But she also has a great baseline game with a heavy forehand that works as a great defensive shot and helps her stay in rallies. Against Martic, she will need all the elements of her game to come together.

Petra Martic vs Daria Kasatkina head-to-head

Martic will be a favorite on paper heading into the match

Petra Martic leads Daria Kasatkina in the head-to-head with a 2-0 margin. The Croat has scored two hard-fought wins over her opponent, the last of which came on the hardcourts of Cincinnati in 2018.

Petra Martic vs Daria Kasatkina prediction

Petra Martic enters this match as a favorite on paper, but things might not be as straightforward as they look. The Croat suffered some uncharacteristic losses towards the end of last year and has struggled to get going in her matches this year as well.

She lost in the second round of the Yarra Valley Classic, before suffering another tough loss in the opening round of the Australian Open. The second of those losses was particularly shocking, given that Martic had set herself up well against Olga Danilović in that encounter.

That's particularly a worrying sign for the Croat as she was unable to close out a lot of her matches from a winning position even last year.

Advertisement

Daria Kasatkina, on the other hand, is known to be a fighter on court and is unlikely to give Martic a lot of free points. The onus thus falls on the Croat to maintain her aggressive stance. She will also need to keep the points short as a longer match will only benefit her opponent.

This one could be heading towards a close finish and Martic will have to pull out something special to flip the script on her recent losses.

Prediction: Daria Kasatkina to win in three sets