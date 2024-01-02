"Played against Monica Seles and got spanked" - When Maria Sharapova called the former World No. 1 her toughest opponent

Maria Sharapova once stated that Monica Seles was the toughest opponent she ever faced throughout her career.

Sharapova and Seles locked horns just once, in the second round of the 2002 Pacific Life Open (now known as the BNP Paribas Open) in Indian Wells, which was the former's very first WTA tournament.

Seles defeated the then-14-year-old Russian wildcard 6-0, 6-2, and went on to reach the semi-finals of the tournament before being beaten 6-3, 6-2 by second seed and eventual runner-up Martina Hingis.

In 2014, the Russian and a few other top-ranked players at the time gave an interview with CNN where they were asked a number of questions. Sharapova was asked about the toughest player she had faced in her career. She mentioned Monica Seles, adding that she got "spanked" by the American.

"Monica Seles. I played against Monica a couple of times in the beginning of my career and got spanked," Sharapova said.

Sharapova had an impressive season in 2014, with 49 wins out of 62 matches, clinching four titles. She won her fifth Grand Slam and second French Open title by beating Simona Halep in the final while enduring fourth-round exits at the other Majors.

Sharapova also claimed two WTA 1000 titles in Madrid and Beijing. The Russian also won the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart that year.

Maria Sharapova and Monica Seles won a combined 14 Grand Slam singles titles

Maria Sharapova with Monica Seles at the 2012 French Open

Maria Sharapova and Monica Seles have a combined total of 14 Grand Slam singles titles between them.

The Russian won five Majors throughout her career, with her first coming at Wimbledon in 2004 when she was only 17 and beat Serena Williams in the final. She won the US Open in 2006 before claiming the 2008 Australian Open. Sharapova completed the Career Grand Slam by winning the 2012 French Open, which she won again in 2014 as well.

Seles, while winning nine Grand Slam singles titles, was not able to complete the Career Grand Slam. The former World No. 1 never won Wimbledon, with her best performance being reaching the final in 1992 where she was beaten by Steffi Graf.

Seles won the Australian Open four times in 1991, 1992, 1993 and 1996 while winning the French Open thrice from 1990-1992. She also claimed two US Open titles in 1991 and 1992.