Players who have crossed 10,000 points in WTA rankings ft. Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka, Maria Sharapova

With her run to the Miami Open title, Aryna Sabalenka joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in an elite club. She has become the seventh woman to have crossed the 10,000-point mark in the WTA rankings.

The World No. 1, who beat Jessica Pegula in a keenly contested final in Miami 7-5, 6-2, now sits at a total of 10,541 points, well ahead of the No. 2 Iga Swiatek. As we celebrate Sabalenka's latest achivement, it's only fair to look back at some of the other big names who have also accomplished the feat:

#1. Ashleigh Barty (2021) - 10,185 points

Ashleigh Barty in 2021 (Source: Getty)

Ashleigh Barty rose to the top of the game at the turn of the 2020s, capturing Wimbledon and her home Slam the Australian Open in consecutive years. Soon after her triumph at the latter event, she surged past the 10,000 ranking points bar.

The Aussie found herself atop the WTA rankings with as many as 10,185 points, way ahead of the then No. 2 ranked Iga Swiatek. It a move that took the entire tennis fraternity by surprise though, she announced her decision to retire from the sport weeks after winning the 2021 Australian Open. The move also paved way for Swiatek's rise to the World No. 1 position.

#2. Caroline Wozniacki (2011) - 10,255 points

Caroline Wozniacki in 2011 (Source: Getty)

Caroline Wozniacki was a teen prodigy if there was ever was one. The Dane rose to the top of the women's game exactly a decade prior to Ashleigh Barty.

Six WTA titles in the breakthrough 2010 season placed her well for 2011 and Wozniacki continued to rake in match wins. A first semifinal at the Australian Open meant that her tally would soon soar to 10,255.

#3. Dinara Safina (2009) - 10,521 points

Dinara Safina in 2009 (Source: Getty)

Dinara Safina was a force to reckon with in the late 2000s and her rise to the top was anchored by strong showings at the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2009.

The Russian, who shared an intense rivalry with the countrywomen Svetlana Kuznetsova and Elena Dementieva as well as the Williams sisters deserved all the credit for soaring to 10,521 points despite never being able to get over the line in a Slam final.

#4. Maria Sharapova (2013) - 10,690 points

Maria Sharapova in 2013. (Source: Getty)

There are very few career milestones that eluded Maria Sharapova, who enjoyed a long and illustrious career beginning 2001. Be it Career Slam, an Olympics medal, she had it all to her name.

It is then unsurprising that she also joined the 10,000-plus ranking points club in 2013. A year after completing her Career Slam with a win at the 2012 Roland Garros, Sharapova broke the barrier to reach a tally of 10,690, adding another feather to her cap.

#5. Aryna Sabalenka (2025) - 10,541 points

Aryna Sabalenka in 2025 (Source: Getty)

The latest entrant in the 10,000-plus club, Aryna Sabalenka, has been the player to beat on Tour in the last couple of years on her beloved hardcourts at least.

After nearly completing a rare three-peat at the Australian Open, Sabalenka found herself sitting pretty at the World No. 1 position. She, however, was not satisfied. Her run to the title in Miami once again reminded opponents of her prowess on the surface and took her to a commendable 10,541 ranking points.

#6. Victoria Azarenka (2012) - 10,955 points

Victoria Azarenka in 2012 (Source: Getty)

Before Aryna Sabalenka, there was Victoria Azarenka. The current World No. 1's compatriot followed a similar career trajectory as Sabalenka.

Winning two Australian Open titles (with several other Tour-level wins sandwiched in between) established Azarenka as a fearsome name. The first Melbourne victory in 2012 was made sweeter with her rise to the World No. 1 position and peak points of 10,955.

#7. Iga Swiatek (2024) - 11,695 points

Iga Swiatek in 2024 (Source: Getty)

Following Ashleigh Barty's retirement, Iga Swiatek's rise to the top was only a matter of waiting. The Pole, however, proved her mettle by holding onto the position for an incredible 125 weeks.

Virtually unbeatable at Roland Garros (and clay at large) for a big part of her reign, Swiatek continued to pull in points week after week. It is no surprise that she is one of only two women to have crossed the 11,000 mark, peaking at11,695 points in 2024.

#8. Serena Williams (2013) - 13,615 points

Serena Williams in 2013 (Source: Getty)

Who other than Serena Williams to top the list of World No. 1s dominating the WTA rankings at their peak. Rewind to 2013, Williams was the reigning champ at three of the four Grand Slams. She was barely losing matches, having been beaten only four times in 2012 and 2013 combined.

That sort of dominance saw her climb to the zenith as far as it comes to the WTA rankings. Her total tally of 13,815 points, which she boasted of in 2013 is truly remarkable and will take a special effort from even some of the sport's best to match.

