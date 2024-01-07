Players who will miss Australian Open 2024 ft. Rafael Nadal and Venus Williams 

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, gets underway next Sunday, January 14. While defending champion Novak Djokovic will be the favourite this year as well, the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner will fancy their chances of attaining glory in Melbourne among the men.

Among the women, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina will start as the favorites, with the likes of Elina Svitolina being in contention.

However, on the flip side, this year’s tournament will not feature several top players, too. On that note, we will take a look at players who will not play at the 2024 Australian Open in this article.

#8 Reilly Opelka

Reilly Opelka

The big-serving Reilly Opelka will not play in the 2024 Australian Open. The 26-year-old American underwent hip surgery in 2022 and has not played much tennis since then. He decided to extend his lay-off by pulling out of the first Major of the year. His withdrawal, however, helped Dominic Thiem make it the main draw.

#7 Madison Keys

Madison Keys, a two-time Australian Open semifinalist (2015 and 2022), decided to withdraw from this year’s tournament following a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old American ran World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka close in last year's US Open semifinal but lost in the end. If fully fit, she would have been a formidable opponent for any player in Melbourne.

#6 Karolina Muchova

Karolina Muchova was forced to withdraw from the Melbourne Slam owing to a wrist injury. The World No. 9 had a decent campaign in 2023 where she reached the final of the French Open and it remains a pity that she will not be able to take part in the tournament. She would have been one of the top seeds had she been fully fit.

#5 Petra Kvitova

Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon champion, has a positive reason to miss this year’s Australian Open. She is pregnant and going to deliver her first child this summer. The 33-year-old Czech is married to Jiri Vanek, who has been her coach for a long time.

#4 Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu

Bianca Andreescu is still nursing a back injury that has forced her out of action since last August. The 23-year-old is a former US Open champion and is one of the better players on hardcourts. She has recently hinted, though, that she might make a comeback at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells in March.

#3 Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios

This is the second successive Australian Open Nick Kyrgios is going to miss. The Aussie had knee surgery last year and also hurt his wrist. As a result, he only played one match in the whole year of 2023 at the Stuttgart Open. Kyrgios would have been a force to reckon with on his home soil, but it was not to be this year.

#2 Venus Williams

Venus Williams

Another big name to miss the Melbourne Major this year is Venus Williams. The seven-time Grand Slam champion plays sparingly these days and at 43, she thought it was better not to participate at the tournament. However, the American is targeting to play in the Sunshine Double in March.

#1 Rafael Nadal

The news of Rafael Nadal's absence from the 2024 Australian Open has come as a shock to the tennis world. The 37-year-old made a comeback to tennis after a year at the Brisbane International but was knocked out by Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals.

Nadal also suffered a muscle tear in the process, which has forced him out of the tournament he has won two times in his career so far — once in 2009 and again in 2022.

