"Playing against a big champion like Andre Agassi in the final"- When Rafael Nadal recalled maiden hard-court title at Canadian Open 2005

Rafael Nadal won his maiden hard-court title at the Canadian Open in 2005.

The Spaniard entered the tournament (then known as the Rogers Cup) as the top seed due to Roger Federer's absence. Nadal won the trophy by beating Andre Agassi 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 in the final.

Nadal was asked about his victory eight years later after he won the 2013 Rogers Cup by beating Milos Raonic 6-2, 6-2 in the final. The Spaniard responded that the win in 2005 would always be on his mind because he faced Andre Agassi in the final. He added that it was his first title on hard courts, that too at a Masters 1000 event, making it even more memorable.

"Sure, no? You know, few tournaments are going to be always in my mind, no? Montreal, playing against a big champion like Agassi here in the final, was my first victory on a hard court tournament, and a Masters 1000, is unforgettable memory for me. I love this tournament. I really enjoy when I have the chance to be here," Nadal said.

The Spaniard ended up having an incredible US Open Series in 2013. He won the Canadian Open, the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, and the US Open. He finished the year with 10 titles, including two Grand Slams.

Rafael Nadal won the Canadian Open five times

Rafael Nadal has won 38 out of 46 matches at the Canadian Open

Rafael Nadal has won the Canadian Open five times, with only Ivan Lendl with more triumphs in the tournament than him during the Open Era.

The win at the 2005 edition was his first title at the Masters 1000 event. He won the Canadian Open for a second time in 2008 when he defeated Nicolas Keifer 6-3, 6-2 in the final. He did not win it again until 2013.

After being unable to reach the semifinals of the tournament from 2014 to 2017, Nadal triumphed in Toronto in 2018, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 7-6(4) in the final.

His fifth and last title in Canada came the following year when he thrashed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in the title clash. This was the first time Rafael Nadal was able to successfully defend a hard-court title.

The 2019 Canadian Open remains the Spaniard's final participation in the Masters 1000 tournament. He could not take part this year as he recovers from his hip surgery.

