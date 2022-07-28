Poland Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Gabriela Lee preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (LL) Gabriela Lee

Date: July 28, 2022

Tournament: Poland Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Match Timing: Not before 2:30 pm local time / 12:30 pm GMT/ 8:30 am ET / 6 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Iga Swiatek vs Gabriela Lee preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Gabriela Lee in the last 16 of the Poland Open on Thursday. The Pole has had an extraordinary season so far, winning 47 out of 51 matches.

Swiatek was on a 37-match win streak that started at the Qatar Open and ended in the third round of Wimbledon. During this time, she won six successive titles, including the French Open and four WTA 1000 tournaments.

After losing to Alize Cornet at Wimbledon, Swiatek entered the Poland Open as the top seed. She reached the second round of the tournament after beating Magdalena Frech 6-1, 6-2 in her opener.

Gabriela Lee has mostly featured on the ITF circuit this season and the qualifying rounds of WTA tournaments. The Poland Open is only her second competition on the tour and she beat Cypriot Raluca Serban 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to reach the last 16.

Iga Swiatek vs Gabriela Lee head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they haven't faced each other before. The winner of this match will take on either fifth seed Caroline Garcia or Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open.

Iga Swiatek vs Gabriela Lee odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Iga Swiatek -10000 -8.5 (-115) Over 15.5 (-125) Gabriela Lee +2500 +8.5 (-115) Under 15.5 (-110)

Iga Swiatek vs Gabriela Lee prediction

Swiatek will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win given her current of form. The Pole loves to play on clay and has the game to make life difficult for any player on tour.

Swiatek will look to be aggressive from the start and make the most out of her powerful groundstrokes. Her stamina and court coverage are also quite good and will be useful if and when her opponent is in a commanding position.

Lee had a decent service performance in her previous match, winning 54% of points on her first serve and 52% of points on her second serve. However, she will have to serve a lot better to win points against Swiatek. The Romanian cannot afford to make any errors if she is to make a decisive break and trouble the Pole and will have to be on top of her game to make a dent.

However, Swiatek's current run of form has been mesmerizing and she will have little trouble getting the better of Lee and booking her place in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

