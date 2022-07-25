Poland Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech

Date: July 25, 2022

Tournament: Poland Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech preview

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Magdalena Frech in the first round of the Poland Open. She's had an outstanding season so far with 46 wins from 50 matches and title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, Indian Wells, Miami Open, Stuttgart Open, Italian Open and the French Open.

The 21-year-old was on a 35-match win streak when she entered the All England Club at Wimbledon. She beat Jana Fett and Lesley Kerkhove before going down to French veteran Alize Cornet in the third round. It was Swiatek's first defeat in four months.

Magdalena Frech, on the other hand, has had a mediocre season so far with 19 wins from 39 matches and a semifinal run at the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. She also made the third round at Wimbledon before bowing out to Simona Halep in straight sets.

Frech's biggest wins this season came against Petra Kvitova and Camila Giorgi but she hasn't been able to make it past the Round of 16 in any WTA event on the main tour. She will be entering the Poland Open on the back of a second-round exit in Hamburg, outwitted by World No. 19 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech head-to-head

Swiatek and Frech have never faced each other, so their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Iga Swiatek -3000 -7.5(-115) Over 16.5(-135) Magdalena Frech +1050 +7.5(-120) Under 16.5(-105)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Iga Swiatek vs Magdalena Frech prediction

Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite to win this Polish affair. She'll be eager to return to winning ways and have solid preparation for the hardcourt season.

The Pole is known for her accurate serve and powerful groundstrokes. She can generate a lot of topspin and depth in her shots from the baseline. Swiatek likes to get on with her game quickly without giving her opponents time to think about ways to counter her.

Frech will be entering this match fully aware that she's the underdog. That said, she has nothing to lose against a highly accomplished challenger.

The 24-year-old has a bit of momentum on her side after winning her fifth Polish National Championship title this week. She can time the ball decently off both wings and doesn't hold back from playing her shots.

Frech could cause a few problems for Swiatek if she starts well and keeps her focus. However, the World No. 1 is likely to dominate once she gets into her groove and settles down. Swiatek is unbeaten on clay this season and should be able to begin her campaign with a formidable win.

Pick: Swiatek to win in straight sets.

