Poland Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova

Date: July 25, 2023

Tournament: Poland Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Warsaw, Poland

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $259,303

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova preview

Day Nine: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will square off against Nigina Abduraimova in the first round of the Poland Open on Tuesday.

The Pole has been in sensational form this season, chalking up 42 wins from 49 matches and title-winning runs at the Qatar Open, Stuttgart Open, and the 2023 French Open. She also secured runner-up finishes at the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Madrid Open.

Swiatek will enter her hometown Poland on the back of a modest quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon. She defeated Petra Martic and Belinda Bencic on her way to the last eight but eventually fell prey to Elina Svitolina. The Ukranian defeated Swiatek in a tough three-set encounter 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2.

2023 ITF World Tennis Tour - W60 Saint-Gaudens

On the other hand, Nigina Abduraimova has only played one match on the main tour this season. The Uzbek player has amassed 22 wins from 43 matches and a title-winning run at the W60 Oeiras Ceto Open. She also secured a runner-up finish at the W40 Pune.

The 29-year-old will enter Poland on the back of a first-round exit at the Palermo Ladies Open. Russian qualifier Tatiana Barkova outfoxed her in straight sets 6-3, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova head-to-head

The head-to-head between Swiatek and Abduraimova is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova odds

Player Name Moneyline Games Handicap Total Games Iga Swiatek Mirina Abduraimova

All odds are sourced by BetMGM. ( To be updated ).

Iga Swiatek vs Nigina Abduraimova prediction

Day Seven: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

As the two tennis stars gear up for their maiden clash on the main tour, their distinct playing styles and recent performances will come into play, making for an intriguing match.

Iga Swiatek, the hometown favorite, has been in red-hot form this season, showcasing her dominance on the clay courts. Her aggressive baseline play, blistering groundstrokes, and tactical intelligence have left her opponents in awe. Moreover, her recent quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon has added to her confidence, despite a hard-fought defeat to Elina Svitolina.

On the other hand, Nigina Abduraimova, the talented Uzbek player, possesses a more consistent playing style. Although her main tour appearances have been limited this season, she has claimed a title at the W60 Oeiras Ceto Open. Her game revolves around steady baseline play, accurate placement, and the ability to retrieve almost any shot. She will be eager to bounce back after her mediocre performance in Palermo.

As they take to the clay courts in Warsaw, Swiatek's attacking game is expected to be the key differentiator. Her powerful strokes and ability to dictate play will likely put Abduraimova under constant pressure. However, Abduraimova's resilience and counter-punching abilities could pose challenges for Swiatek, forcing her to mix up her shots and strategies.

It is more likely that Iga Swiatek will come out on top, using her aggressive style to overpower Abduraimova. The Pole's ability to move her opponent around the court and finish off points quickly should give her the edge. While Abduraimova's tenacity and defensive skills may prolong the match, Swiatek's firepower is likely to secure her victory.

Pick: Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets.