Porsche Tennis Grand Prix: Azarenka overcomes stiff challenge from Zvonareva in straight sets

Victoria Azarenka has got off to a terrific start on her return to the claycourts at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She has defeated Vera Zvonareva 7-5, 6-4 in Stuttgart to book her place in the second round.

Azarenka had 29 winners and won more than 75 percent of points on her first serve.

This was the 11th time the two were meeting but the first in eight years. The Russian holds the series lead, but she won her last match against the Belarussian way back in 2010.

Zvonareva was playing her first main draw match since Budapest. Azarenka, meanwhile, was coming in on the back of a runner-up showing in Monterrey, her best result in a year.

Zvonareva got off on the right foot, allowing Azarenka just one point to hold serve comfortably. The Belarussian then ran neck and neck with the Russian, who managed to force deuce and press twice for a break point.

But Azarenka got through her opening service game, showcasing the full strength of her offense. They then went through six games hold serve until the former world number one successfully broke Zvonareva in the seventh to gain the edge.

Zvonareva broke back to remain level with the Belarussian, and then took a 5-4 lead. Azarenka answered with a hold to love that took them to extra time, which worked well for the 29-year-old.

A key break for Azarenka in the 11th game gave her a chance to serve out the set, which she did. Zvonareva served a little better in the 51-minute-long set but the crosscourt winners from Azarenka proved to be the key in giving her the lead.

She carried forward the success of the first set right into the set, hitting more aggressive crosscourt shots to pull Zvonareva wide and eventually break her. Azarenka increased her winning streak to four games before her rival managed to end it with her first hold in the set.

Zvonareva added two more games after that and looked to change the course of the set. But the 29-year-old found a way to avoid going down a double break in the sixth.

Although Zvonareva continued to control many of the rallies, the former World No. 1 had regained her offensive strength. She recovered to even the set at four-all and then broke the Russian in the ninth game.

Serving for the match, Azarenka put together two great points before a crosscourt rally ended with Zvonareva hitting it long. Azarenka clinched match point on another forehand return error that ended the match in 1 hour and 44 minutes.

It's a winning return to Stuttgart!@vika7 claims the match over Zvonareva 7-5, 6-4 at the @PorscheTennis Grand

Prix 👏 pic.twitter.com/oCEHygqZVs — WTA (@WTA) April 24, 2019

In the second round, Azarenka will face 2018 champion Karolina Pliskova, which promises to be another touch challenge.