Prague 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gorgodze preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Livesport Prague Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gorgodze

Date: July 26, 2022

Tournament: Livesport Prague Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Match Timing: 11 am local time / 9 am GMT/ 5 am ET / 2: 30 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gorgodze preview

Kontaveit will be eager to win in Prague following her final defeat in Hamburg

Top seed Anett Kontaveit will face Ekaterine Gorgodze in the first round of the Livesport Prague Open.

Kontaveit has won 21 out of 31 matches so far this season, winning the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Maria Sakkari in the final. She also reached the final of the Qatar Open but was thrashed by Iga Swiatek.

The Estonian was seeded first at the Hamburg European Open and reached the final following straight-set wins over Irina Bara, Rebecca Peterson, Andrea Petkovic and Anastasia Potapova. However, she lost 6-2, 6-4 to Bernarda Pera in the title clash.

wta @WTA







#HamburgOpen That's back-to-back titles!!! @bernarda_pera continues her incredible run with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kontaveit That's back-to-back titles!!! 🏆🇺🇸 @bernarda_pera continues her incredible run with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kontaveit 💫#HamburgOpen https://t.co/357HjGJdoK

Gorgodze mostly competed on the ITF circuit this season and won just one out of five matches on the WTA Tour. This came at the Copa Colsanitas in Colombia, where she beat Yuliana Monroy in the first round before losing to eventual runner-up Laura Pigossi in the last 16.

The Georgian competed at the Budapest Grand Prix but lost 7-5, 6-1 to Zhang Shuai in the opening round.

Tick Tock Tennis @TickTockTennis Shuai Sails



Following up a run to the women's doubles final at Wimbledon, Zhang Shuai laces up her claycourt shoes and gets to work in Budapest.



The 6th seed slides past Georgia's Ekaterina Gorgodze, 7-5, 6-1 to reach round 2 where she'll face Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia. Shuai SailsFollowing up a run to the women's doubles final at Wimbledon, Zhang Shuai laces up her claycourt shoes and gets to work in Budapest.The 6th seed slides past Georgia's Ekaterina Gorgodze, 7-5, 6-1 to reach round 2 where she'll face Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia. https://t.co/TFDMueDfDT

Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gordgodze head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 and they will meet for the first time on Tuesday. The winner of the match will face either Barbora Palicova or Lucie Havlickova in the second round of the Livesport Prague Open.

Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gorgodze odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Anett Kontaveit -2000 -6.5 (-163) Over 17.5 (-110) Ekaterine Gorgodze +1000 +6.5 (+120) Under 17.5 (-125)

All odds sourced from bet365.

Anett Kontaveit vs Ekaterine Gorgodze prediction

Kontaveit will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given her higher ranking and the fact that Gorgodze has not featured a lot on the WTA tour this season. The Estonian has a pretty good record on hardcourts, winning 14 out of 19 matches on the surface this year. She will look to dictate the play from the baseline and her game has enough depth to make life difficult for Gorgodze.

The Georgian will have to be at her very best and can't afford to make errors if she is to stand a chance against someone like the World No.2. Kontaveit has produced some promising performances lately and should have little trouble beating Gorgodze and sealing her place in the last 16 in Prague.

Pick: Kontaveit to win in straight sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far