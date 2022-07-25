Prague 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Livesport Prague Open

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova

Date: July 26, 2022

Tournament: Livesport Prague Open

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Match Timing: 11 am local time / 9 am GMT/ 5 am ET / 2: 30 pm IST

Prize money: $251,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova preview

Krejcikova is the second seed at the Livesport Prague Open

Reigning champion Barbora Krejcikova will face Anna Blinkova in the first round of the Prague Open on Tuesday.

The Czech has won 13 out of 22 matches so far this season and is yet to win a singles title. Her best performance came at the Sydney International, where Krejcikova finished as the runner-up after losing to Paula Badosa in the final. Her other noteworthy performance was the quarterfinal finish at the Australian Open.

After failing to defend her French Open crown, Krejcikova fell out of the top 10 of the WTA rankings and suffered a few early exits. At the Hamburg European Open, Krejcikova reached the quarterfinals before losing to Anastasia Potapova.

WTARussians @WTArussians



For the first time in her career she will crack the Top 60, davai!



[📽: What a win! Anastasia Potapova, bold with her returns and aggressive game, beats former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3 at the Hamburg European Open!For the first time in her career she will crack the Top 60, davai![📽: @WTA TV] What a win! Anastasia Potapova, bold with her returns and aggressive game, beats former Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova 6-1, 6-3 at the Hamburg European Open!For the first time in her career she will crack the Top 60, davai![📽: @WTA TV] https://t.co/5oquj5DXQU

Blinkova has mostly competed on the WTA Challenger Tour and the ITF circuit this season. She has won just one out of three matches on the WTA tour, which came against Greet Minnen at 's-Hertogenbosch.

She was last seen in action at the Ladies Open Lausanne, where she qualified for the main draw but lost to Erika Andreeva in the first round.

WTARussians @WTArussians



First WTA250 main draw for the 18-year-old and she shows no signs of nerves, putting in a flawless performance.



[📽: What a win! Erika Andreeva beats compatriot and fellow qualiifer Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Ladies Open Lausanne.First WTA250 main draw for the 18-year-old and she shows no signs of nerves, putting in a flawless performance.[📽: @WTA TV] What a win! Erika Andreeva beats compatriot and fellow qualiifer Anna Blinkova 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the Ladies Open Lausanne.First WTA250 main draw for the 18-year-old and she shows no signs of nerves, putting in a flawless performance.[📽: @WTA TV] https://t.co/ZIVeuuuBpF

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova head-to-head

Krejcikova leads 1-0 head-to-head against Blinkova, after winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 in the Miami Open first round earlier this year. The winner of Tuesday's match will take on either Nao Hibino or Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round of the Livesport Prague Open.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Barbora Krejcikova -700 -5.5 (-138) Over 18.5 (-125) Anna Blinkova +450 +5.5 (+100) Under 18.5 (-110)

All odds sourced from bet365.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Anna Blinkova prediction

Despite not being in the best of form lately, Krejcikova is the favorite to beat Blinkova. The Czech has won nine out of 13 matches on hardcourts this season and will be keen to defend her title in Prague.

Krejcikova will look to be aggressive from the start and finish points quickly. The 26-year-old has solid groundstrokes and can mix things up with her slices. She is also pretty good at the net thanks to her doubles experience.

Blinkova, who has a pretty aggressive game that is well suited for quick surfaces like grass, will have to be at her finest in order to trouble Krejcikova. The Czech is trying to return to her best in singles and should be able to get the better of her 23-year-old Russian opponent.

Pick: Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

