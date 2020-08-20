Prague Challenger 2020: Stan Wawrinka vs Sumit Nagal preview, head-to-head & prediction

Being almost six months away from competitive tennis is showing in Stan Wawrinka's game, as he has had to fight off the rust to work his way through the draw at the Prague Challenger. The World No. 17 shook off a spirited challenge from experienced journeyman Oscar Otte in three sets on Wednesday, coming through 3-5, 7-5, 6-1.

Wawrinka will now clash with Indian star Sumit Nagal for a place in the last four of the tournament.

Nagal, seeded sixth in the tournament, hasn't had it much easier so far. His Round of 32 match against Brit Jay Clarke was evenly poised at one set apiece before his opponent slipped and fell in the changing room, injuring his back. That forced him to give up in the final set, with the Indian leading 4-1.

In the Round of 16, Sumit Nagal faced another stern test against 18-year-old Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic. The top-ranked Indian won a tightly contested dogfight 5-7, 7-6, 6-3 to set up a meeting with the top seed from Switzerland.

Sumit Nagal would be eager to prove himself against Stan Wawrinka

For Stan Wawrinka, the decision to play his first Challenger tournament in 10 years is proving to be the correct one. The Swiss has already confirmed that he won't be travelling to the United States for the US Open, and is instead preparing for the clay season that is to follow.

A win against Nagal, who can cause plenty of damage on clay with his inside-out forehand, would boost Wawrinka's chances of another successful French Open campaign.

Sumit Nagal on his part would be eager to grab the opportunity to prove what he is capable of. The Indian is well-placed to spring an upset, by using his favorite surface to his advantage.

Stan Wawrinka vs Sumit Nagal head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka and Sumit Nagal face off for the first time

This will be the first ever meeting between the pair. Sumit Nagal is still making strides majorly only on the Challenger circuit, while Stan Wawrinka has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour for more than decade.

Nagal did face Wawrinka's countryman and Swiss great Roger Federer in the opening round of the 2019 US Open - where the Indian surprisingly led by a set before eventually falling in four.

Stan Wawrinka vs Sumit Nagal prediction

Sumit Nagal will look to grab the initiative early on, and take the attack to Stan Wawrinka with his forehand. The Indian can look for inspiration from Wawrinka's previous challenger Oscar Otte, who almost broke the Swiss twice in the first set.

Looking at the way Wawrinka's week has gone, we can expect another tight match on Thursday. The former World No. 3 is unlikely to be the better player throughout the contest, and there could be frequent break exchanges.

That said, most would predict the 35-year-old to come through based on his vast experience and firepower. If the Swiss starts timing his groundstrokes like he did in his prime, it could be curtains for Nagal.

All things considered, the Indo-Swiss quarterfinal seems to have the potential of being the match of the tournament.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Prague Open 2020

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: ATP Challenger 125

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €137,560

Pre-match betting odds (bet365): Stan Wawrinka - 1.25, Sumit Nagal - 3.75

Match timing: 2 pm CEST, 5:30 pm IST