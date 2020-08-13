Prague Open 2020: Ana Bogdan vs Kristyna Pliskova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Kristyna Pliskova will be looking to continue her impressive run and make the semifinal of the Prague Open 2020 when she takes on Romania's Ana Bogdan on Friday.

Pliskova inflicted the surprise of the tournament so far by beating second seed Petra Martic in straight sets in the second round. The Czech player brushed passed Martic with ease, winning 6-1 7-5 - with the first set lasting a grand total of 22 minutes.

After an inconsistent showing in Palermo, where she lost in the second round to Sara Errani after a solid win over Maria Sakkari, Kristyna Pliskova has been very impressive in Prague. She won her first-round match against Linda Fruhvirtova without much difficulty, and in the match against Martic she opened up her shoulders even further to hit 9 aces and 28 winners.

Her opponent, World No. 92 Ana Bogdan, has no dearth of experience on the tour herself. The Romanian is coming into the quarterfinal on the back of a very impressive win over Storm Sanders, whom she beat in straight sets.

Ana Bogdan vs Kristyna Pliskova head-to-head

Ana Bogdan at Wimbledon 2018

In five previous meeting on the WTA tour between Kristyna Pliskova and Ana Bogdan, the Czech has prevailed every single time. Their most recent meeting, in Miami in 2019, was a three-set match that went to the wire, but Pliskova still ended up winning (6-4 1-6 7-5).

The 28-year-old also triumphed on the clay of Madrid in 2018, the outdoor hardcourts of Shenzen in 2018 and Glasgow in 2015, and the indoor hardcourts of Linz in 2016. She has dominated Bogdan on literally every surface and playing condition there is.

It's safe to say that Ana Bogdan will not be drawing confidence from the past when she takes on Pliskova in the quarterfinal at Prague.

Ana Bogdan vs Kristyna Pliskova prediction

Kristyna Pliskova at Wimbledon 2019

Given their previous history and Kristyna Pliskova's explosive form against Martic, the Czech player will be coming into the match as the overwhelming favorite. Ana Bogdan, however, will be well-rested given that she stormed past Sanders and got a walkover in the second round.

To cause an upset, Bogdan will have to serve out of her skin, something she has struggled with in recent times, and take control of the rallies as quickly as possible. If she allows Pliskova to unleash her aggressive strokeplay from inside the baseline, she's going to be in trouble.

Prediction: Kristyna Pliskova to win in straight sets.

Match details

Tournament: Prague Open 2020

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA International

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $225,000

Match timing: 11 am CEST, 2.30 pm IST