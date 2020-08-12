Prague Open 2020: Camila Giorgi vs Elise Mertens preview, head-to-head and prediction

Camila Giorgi continued her fine form by coming through a topsy-turvy three-set match against talented youngster Marta Kostyuk in her first match at the 2020 Prague Open.

The Italian, who surged up the rankings off the back of her semifinals run in Palermo last week, is looking stronger than ever. And she will need to maintain the momentum because up next is the third seed Elise Mertens.

The Belgian is definitely a tough opponent to play this early in a tournament and Camila Giorgi would be well aware of the threat.

Elise Mertens is a strong clay court performer.

Elise Mertens, for one, prefers to play to on hard courts that are better suited to her baseline oriented game. That said, she has had considerable amount of success playing on clay.

She has won titles in Lugano and Morocco and made the second week at the French Open in 2018.Elise Mertens is also not easily intimidated by power players as her court movement and foot speed help her indulge in long rallies better.

That kind of thing will really come in handy when facing someone like Camila Giorgi, as the Italian is ruthless in her hitting. She pulls the trigger on almost every shot and it will up to Elise Mertens to find a way to stay in the game.

Camila Giorgi vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Giorgi is prone to erratic play and often hits too many double faults.

Elise Mertens did muster a straight sets win over Camila Giorgi in Japan last year. The two have never played each other on a different occasion and this will also be their first meeting on clay.

Advertisement

Both Mertens and Giorgi also participated in Palermo last week and had varying results. While the Italian fell just short of her first clay court final, Elise Mertens was knocked out of the first round. So coming into this, the former will be feeling confident and that sort of self-belief can do wonders for your game.

Camila Giorgi vs Elise Mertens prediction

While recent form and results suggest a favourable outcome for Giorgi, Mertens does have a few things going for her as well.

The Belgian has the sort of temperament and consistency in her game that can really unsettle Giorgi. If she can find a way to stay in rallies long enough to frustrate Giorgi and make the best use of her chances, Elise Mertens can definitely do well against her opponent.

But if Giorgi continues to play the way we have seen her for the last week and a half, things will look very different.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets