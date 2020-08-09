Prague Open 2020: Elise Mertens vs Jasmine Paolini preview, head-to-head &  prediction

After a disappointing performance in Palermo, where she lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round, Elise Mertens will look to bounce back at the Prague Open this week. The Belgian is all set to take on Italy's Jasmine Paolini in her first-round match on Monday.

Mertens was dismantled by Sasnovich with ease, and the final score read 6-4, 6-1 in favor of the Belarusian. The World No. 23 will be hoping to pick up some form in Prague ahead of the American hardcourt season and the European clay swing.

One of the tournament headliners, Mertens is in the same half of the draw as World No. 2 Simona Halep and the in-form Dayana Yastremska. The Belgian has not been in the best of form this season though, having failed to go past the quarter-final stage in any tournament.

Her opponent, World No. 95 Jasmine Paolini, was also beaten by Sasnovich at Palermo - in the second round. The Italian, however, has no dearth of experience; she boasts of quarterfinal appearances at Palermo and Guangzhou last year, and will be looking to exploit Elise Mertens' inconsistency.

Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens head-to-head

Jamsine Paolini at the 2020 Palermo Ladies Open

Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolina have faced off just once before, in the group stage of the 2018 Fed Cup, where Mertens prevailed in straight sets (6-1, 7-5). The Italian did, however, put up a stiff challenge in the second set, winning 38 points - just two fewer than the Belgian.

Paolini's potent forehand and her affinity towards clay make her a really tricky opponent. But her serve is a bit of a weakness, and Mertens will look to attack it the way she did in the Fed Cup two years ago - where she broke as many as seven times.

Jasmine Paolini vs Elise Mertens prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2020 Western & Southern Open

Elise Mertens seems to be the overwhelming favorite on paper, given their respective rankings and head-to-head history. But the Belgian's form in 2020, coupled with her performance in the match against Sasnovich in Palermo, should give plenty of hope to Jasmine Paolini.

If the Italian is to overcome Mertens, she will have to serve out of her skin and try to elicit as many errors out of the World No. 23 as possible. Mertens has also shown a tendency to mess up finishing shots over the last few months, and that's another thing that Paolini can exploit.

An upset is certainly possible, but if Mertens plays her best, she should prevail.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.