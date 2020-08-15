Prague Open 2020: Elise Mertens vs Kristyna Pliskova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Elise Mertens and Eugenie Bouchard played out one of the best matches of the Prague Open 2020, in the quarterfinals on Friday. Mertens eventually prevailed 6-4 1-6 6-4, to set up a semifinal clash with Krystina Pliskova on Saturday.

After winning a tight first set, the World No. 23 showed the temperament that has become associated with her in recent times. Her calm persona ensured that she didn't get overwhelmed by Bouchard's explosive second-set performance, and she ground out a win in the decider with some excellent defense and control.

Mertens came into the Prague Open on the back of a poor run of form, having lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Palermo Open first round. However, composed wins against Jasmine Paolini, Camila Giorgi and now Eugenie Bouchard would have given her the confidence to go all the way in the Czech capital.

Krystina Pliskova, on the other hand, received a slice of good fortune in her match against Ana Bogdan. The Romanian retired in the first set due to injury, despite having already broken Pliskova's serve.

That said, the Czech comes into the semifinal clash in decent form. She registered an impressive win over Maria Sakkari in Palermo, and has followed it up with a solid, hard-fought triumph over second seed Petra Martic in Prague.

Elise Mertens vs Kristyna Pliskova head-to-head

Kristyna Pliskova

Elise Mertens and Krystina Pliskova have met each other on two occasions before, with the Belgian prevailing both times. Their latest meeting came at US Open 2019, where Mertens dismantled the Czech player 6-2 6-2 in the second round.

Pliskova's hard-hitting aggressive game was no match for Mertens' all-round skills in Flushing Meadows, and the scoreline reflected that. The Belgian was particularly clinical on the day, breaking four times while not surrendering her own serve even once.

The pair also met in the third round at Doha, where Mertens rounded out another straight-sets victory. She won 6-2 7-6 that time, on her way to the title in the Qatari capital.

Advertisement

Elise Mertens vs Kristyna Pliskova prediction

Elise Mertens at the 2018 French Open

Had this match taken place in the first round of the Prague Open, Kristyna Pliskova would have been touted to win rather comfortably. But after a streak of impressive performances in Prague, Elise Mertens comes into the semifinal as the favorite.

Pliskova has enough in her game to cause Mertens problems. But as we saw in her matches against Giorgi and Bouchard, the Belgian has the consistency in her game to cope with aggression from the other side of the net; she is not easily intimidated by power players.

To beat Mertens, Pliskova will have to be at her offensive best and end points quickly so as to not let the World No. 23 take control of the rallies. She will also be looking to exploit Mertens' serve, which has been shaky at times.

Prediction: Elise Mertens to win in three sets.

Match details

Tournament: Prague Open 2020

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA International

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $225,000

Match timing: 11.40 am CEST, 3.10 pm IST