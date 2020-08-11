Prague Open 2020: Simona Halep vs Polona Hercog preview, head-to-head and prediction

World No. 2 and top seed Simona Halep is all set to make a return to the tour with a first-round match against Slovenia's Polona Hercog at the 2020 Prague Open.

The former French Open champion will be eager to get back on the court, especially on the European clay, considering the amount of success that she has had on the surface. But despite being an overwhelming favorite on paper, Halep will need to be vigilant at every step as Hercog has proven to be a tricky customer on many occasions in the past.

At six feet tall, Polona Hercog is a strong server.

A season campaigner, the Slovenian has reached as many as six WTA finals, winning on three occasions. And much like Halep, she also has a definitive preference for the red dirt; all of her six finals have come on European clay.

Hercog does not, however, play the most conventional claycourt tennis. She relies heavily on her big first serve to set up points, and is fairly comfortable at the net.

All of these abilities were on full display in her epic three-setter against Coco Gauff at last year's Wimbledon Championships, where she almost pulled off a stunner. This all-round game that she possesses should be a worry for any opponent.

Simona Halep vs Polona Hercog head-to-head

Simona Halep has lost to Polona Hercog in the duo's only prior claycourt meeting

This marks the fourth tour meeting between the two women, with Simona Halep leading the head-to-head 2-1. Polona Hercog came out on top in the duo's only meeting on clay, but that was way back in 2009.

The two have had different trajectories since. Hercog has made steady progress and won a handful of titles on clay, while Halep has gone on to triumph on almost every surface.

The growth shown by the Romanian over the last few years has been absolutely incredible. However, it will be very interesting to see the two women go back to slugging it out on their favorite surface.

Simona Halep vs Polona Hercog prediction

The first match after a long break is always difficult, and we can't be too sure of how quickly Simona Halep can find her footing. Polona Hercog, meanwhile, had the chance to play in Palermo last week. And while did lose in the opening round, the extra match practice will definitely come in handy.

The two women have a huge gap between them in terms of rankings and overall accolades, but can be equally fierce opponents on a given day. Halep is the favorite, but we can't completely rule out an upset.

Prediction: Simona Halep to win in three sets.