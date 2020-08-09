Prague Open 2020: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction

After a successful week of tennis action in Palermo, the WTA tour now heads to the clay courts of Prague. The second tournament in the revised calendar after the COVID-19 break, the 2020 Prague Open is set to begin from Monday.

The tournament features a packed field too, led by World No. 2 Simona Halep. Other big names include Petra Martic, Elise Mertens, Dayana Yastremska and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, and they are joined by local favorites Kristyna Pliskova, Barbora Strycova, Katerina Siniakova, Barbora Krejcikova and Linda Fruhvirtova.

With main draw action set to start tomorrow, here is a look at the prospects of the top players in the draw.

Top half

Barbora Strycova is the top ranked Czech.

Expected semifinal: Simona Halep vs Dayana Yastremska

Analysis: A returning Simona Halep will have little time to find her form, given that she is set to face the likes Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasija Sevastova before the semifinals. She even has a potentially tricky first round opponent in Polona Hercog; the Romanian will need to be vigilant right from the get-go.

As for the other seed in the draw, Dayana Yastremska will come in with the advantage of having played a few good matches in Palermo already. She is likely to face either home favorite Barbora Strycova or young Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro in the last eight, both of whom have been handed rather tough openers.

Semifinal prediction: Simona Halep or Anastasija Sevastova vs Dayana Yastremska

Bottom half

Advertisement

Camila Giorgi was in fine form in Palermo

Expected semifinal: Elise Mertens vs Petra Martic

Analysis: A rather loaded section of the draw, this one will see the Italian duo of Camila Giorgi and Jasmine Paolini trying to back up their solid performances at their home event in Palermo. Standing in their path will likely be the third seed Elise Mertens, who made a poor return to action with a first round loss last week.

Petra Martic, the second seed in the draw, will in all probability square off against the big-serving Kristyna Pliskova in the second round. The Croat, who looked far from her best in an injury-ridden week at Palermo, will need to recover quickly if she wants a shot at the last four.

The likes of Ekaterina Alexandrova, Ana Bogdan and Daria Kasatkina are also significant threats in this section.

Semifinal prediction: Camila Giorgi vs Kristyna Pliskova