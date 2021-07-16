Prague Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova vs Xinyu Wang preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Barbora Krejcikova vs Xinyu Wang

Date: 17 July 2021

Tournament: Livesport Prague Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Barbora Krejcikova vs Xinyu Wang preview

Barbora Krejcikova turned her season upside down on the red dirt earlier this year. The Czech won the title in Strasbourg before picking up the first Grand Slam singles trophy of her career at Roland Garros.

The Czech followed up the title in Paris with a fourth-round finish at Wimbledon, bowing out to eventual champion Ashleigh Barty. As the local favorite in Prague, she has barely put a foot wrong so far.

Krejcikova is yet to drop a set in Prague. She breezed past fifth seed and doubles partner Katerina Siniakova 6-3, 6-0 to set up a semifinal clash with China's Xinyu Wang.

Xinyu Wang

Wang is yet to light up the WTA tour, but she has posted some decent results at the lower levels, winning four ITF titles.

The Chinese has punched well above her weight in Prague, though. She defeated Leonie Kung, En-Shou Liang, and Grace Min to secure a berth in her first-ever semi-final.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Xinyu Wang head-to-head

The semi-final encounter in Prague will be the first match between Barbora Krejcikova and Xinyu Wang, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Xinyu Wang prediction

Given her recent form, Barbora Krejcikova comes into the contest as the overwhelming favorite.

The Czech has been extremely consistent over the past few months. Her serve and powerful groundstrokes, in particular, have served her well. The time spent on the doubles court has also helped elevate her net game.

Barbora Krejcikova

Xinyu Wang, on her part, will look to take the game to Krejcikova. The key for the young Chinese will be to stay aggressive from the back of the court and prevent the Czech from dictating play. Wang will also have to capitalize on any opportunities she gets on her opponent's serve.

But considering the confidence Krejcikova has at the moment, she is unlikely to be troubled too much by Wang.

Prediction: Barbora Krejcikova to win in straight sets.

