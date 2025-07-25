Prague Open 2025 Final: Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Linda Noskova vs (5) Marie Bouzkova

Date: July 26, 2025

Tournament: Prague Open

Round: Final

Venue: Prague, Czech Republic

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková preview

The Prague Open 2025 will witness an all-Czech final, with top seed Linda Noskova set to face the fifth seed Marie Bouzková on July 26, 2025.

Noskova had a disappointing start to 2025, suffering opening-round losses in Adelaide and the Australian Open. She only won her first match of the season in early February, defeating Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-3 in the Abu Dhabi Open. Noskova was beaten in the semifinals by Ashlyn Krueger.

In Prague, Noskova has only dropped one set on her way to her first final of the season.

Bouzková, on the other hand, participated in fewer hard-court tournaments than her compatriot. After back-to-back opening round losses in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, she opted to spend extra time focusing on clay court preparation.

Despite boasting a mere 50% win rate on the hard court before entering Prague, there has been no visible dip in her confidence. Barring a scare against Ann Li in the quarterfinals, Bouzková blew past all of her opponents.

Saturday’s battle against her compatriot will be Bouzková’s first final appearance in 11 months.

Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková head-to-head

Bouzková leads the head-to-head 2-1.

Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková odds

(Odds will be added when available)

Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková prediction

Noskova holds a clear advantage in the serving department heading into her upcoming matchup. On the hard-court, the top seed eclipses her opponent with a higher second serve percentage, wins more points on both first and second serves, hits more than twice as many aces, and commits fewer double faults.

On the other hand, Bouzková thrives under pressure. She has a stronger break-point conversion rate and is more effective at saving break points. If the match goes to a tiebreak, Bouzková will also have the edge, undefeated in the tiebreaks this season compared to Noskova’s 66.7%.

Prediction: Noskova to win in three sets.

About the author Advait Jajodia Advait Jajodia is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.



Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.



His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.



When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming. Know More