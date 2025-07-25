Prague Open 2025 Final: Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková preview, head-to-head, prediction, and pick | Generali Open

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Linda Noskova vs (5) Marie Bouzkova
Date: July 26, 2025
Tournament: Prague Open
Round: Final
Venue: Prague, Czech Republic
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková preview
The Prague Open 2025 will witness an all-Czech final, with top seed Linda Noskova set to face the fifth seed Marie Bouzková on July 26, 2025.
Noskova had a disappointing start to 2025, suffering opening-round losses in Adelaide and the Australian Open. She only won her first match of the season in early February, defeating Magdalena Frech 6-0, 6-3 in the Abu Dhabi Open. Noskova was beaten in the semifinals by Ashlyn Krueger.
In Prague, Noskova has only dropped one set on her way to her first final of the season.
Bouzková, on the other hand, participated in fewer hard-court tournaments than her compatriot. After back-to-back opening round losses in the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open, she opted to spend extra time focusing on clay court preparation.
Despite boasting a mere 50% win rate on the hard court before entering Prague, there has been no visible dip in her confidence. Barring a scare against Ann Li in the quarterfinals, Bouzková blew past all of her opponents.
Saturday’s battle against her compatriot will be Bouzková’s first final appearance in 11 months.
Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková head-to-head
Bouzková leads the head-to-head 2-1.
Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková odds
(Odds will be added when available)
Linda Noskova vs Marie Bouzková prediction
Noskova holds a clear advantage in the serving department heading into her upcoming matchup. On the hard-court, the top seed eclipses her opponent with a higher second serve percentage, wins more points on both first and second serves, hits more than twice as many aces, and commits fewer double faults.
On the other hand, Bouzková thrives under pressure. She has a stronger break-point conversion rate and is more effective at saving break points. If the match goes to a tiebreak, Bouzková will also have the edge, undefeated in the tiebreaks this season compared to Noskova’s 66.7%.
Prediction: Noskova to win in three sets.