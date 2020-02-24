Qatar Ladies Open 2020: Women's singles draw analysis, preview and prediction (Top Half)

Petra Kvitova is one of the many former champions in this year's draw.

The field of players in Doha for the 2020 Qatar Ladies Open looks as competitive as it has in years now. Top WTA stars have descended onto the Qatari capital and competition in the qualifying is already underway.

The field is led by top seed Ashleigh Barty and former champions Petra Kvitova, Karolina Pliskova and Carla Suarez Navarro, all of who feature in the top half of the draw. Add a few next-gen players into that and you have a jam-packed section.

With top stars in the draw taking to court from Monday, here is a look at their prospects.

First Quarter

2020 Australian Open Champion Sofia Kenin might face the runner up Garbine Muguruza in the third round.

Expected quarterfinal: Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin

Analysis: Top seed Ashleigh Barty will have a tough time coming through her quarter. She will, however, have a chance to avenge her Australian Open heartbreak against Sofia Kenin, who lures in the last eight match.

For Kenin though, a rematch of the Melbourne final awaits as the quarter also features Garbine Muguruza. It will be interesting to see the two women play each other not just because of their burgeoning rivalry, but also their very similar styles of play.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty vs Garbine Muguruza

Second Quarter

Ons Jabeur is one of the many young in-form players in the draw.

Expected quarterfinal: Karolina Pliskova vs Petra Kvitova

Analysis: Other big winners from Melbourne including Ons Jabeur and Alison Riske further crowd third seed Karolina Pliskova's side of the draw. The Czech might have too much firepower for most opponents, but if she is not careful, the likes of Jabeur, Riske and Jennifer Brady are more than capable of pulling up a surprise.

And the last section of the draw offers a nice mix of styles. The guile of Petra Matric and Barbora Strycova will be a nice contrast for the raw power of Petra Kvitova and Jelena Ostapenko and even Carla Suarez Navarro. This section of the draw will definitely keep the fans guessing.

Prediction: Karolina Pliskova or vs Petra Kvitova