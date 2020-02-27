Qatar Open 2020, Ashleigh Barty vs Garbine Muguruza: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

The last quarter-final at the Qatar Open 2020 on Thursday presents a blockbuster face-off between two women, each of whom has been to the pinnacle of the world rankings. While Garbine Muguruza has been to the peak before, Ashleigh Barty is currently the numero uno player in the world.

Each of them has tasted Grand Slam glory so both of them know what it takes to win the big ones. They are also tied 1-1, having split their two meetings. And that makes this battle an enthralling one.

The resurgent two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza did show signs of struggle in her first match in Doha against Daria Kasatkina. The 11th seed had to grind out the win in three tough sets which helped her to free up. The Spaniard cruised through her next two matches, showing her usual aggression and fluidity on the court. Dayana Yastremska was supposed to be an opponent with the potential of troubling the former French Open and Wimbledon champion but Muguruza was pretty alert and never let her settle into the match.

It should give her bucketloads of confidence ahead of her quarter-final showdown with Barty.

Having said that, the Australian is currently enjoying the most successful phase of her career. In terms of variety, Barty has an edge over Muguruza and possesses the craft needed to break down the power game of the Spaniard. Besides, with Elena Rybakina giving Barty a walkover yesterday, the reigning French Open champion also should be fresher than the former World No. 1.

With both their previous meetings going the distance, this too should be expected to be yet another thriller with Barty emerging as the victor.

Here's all you need to know about Qatar Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2020

Category: WTA Premier 5

City: Doha, Qatar

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Prize money: $3,240,445

Tournament schedule: February 23-29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Ashleigh Barty (AUS) vs (11) Garbine Muguruza quarter-final match not before 10:30 pm IST on Thursday, February 27, 2020

Head-to-head: 1-1

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

