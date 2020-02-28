Qatar Open 2020: Ashleigh Barty vs Petra Kvitova, Semi-final: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Ashleigh Barty acknowledges the crowd after her second-round win at the Qatar Open 2020

Ashleigh Barty and Petra Kvitova are all set to renew their sizzling rivalry at the Qatar Open 2020 as they look to reach the final at this WTA Premier 5 event in Doha. While Kvitova will bank on her aggressive style of play, the World No.1, Barty will use her guile and finesse and it is this contrast that makes this match-up enthralling.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is yet to make a final this year in what hasn't been a satisfactory start to the season by her lofty standards. This is only her second semi-final in four tournaments but one thing that has stood out this week is her tremendous fighting spirit. In three matches, the Czech southpaw has been stretched to three sets twice and in her only straight-sets win too, she had to play two tie-breaks. The long matches could have a negative effect when she meets Barty today for the Australian spent much less time on the court.

Definitely a tricky one tonight! So happy to be in the semifinals 🙏💪@QatarTennis pic.twitter.com/wufFiHz7Rz — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) February 27, 2020

Barty had to appear on the court only twice after Elena Rybakina gave her a walkover to the quarter-finals against Garbine Muguruza. It was where the French Open champion was tested for the first time all week but she managed to use her slice and her fabulous footwork to break down the power game of the Spaniard and take the victory in three sets.

That should give her a lot of confidence ahead of her showdown with Kvitova. Besides, Barty has wrested control of their rivalry and has won their last four matches. That too should be a factor and should help Barty pull through this.

Here's all you need to know about Qatar Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2020

Category: WTA Premier 5

City: Doha, Qatar

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Prize money: $3,240,445

Tournament schedule: February 23-29, 2020

Match Schedule: (1) Ashleigh Barty (AUS) vs (8) Petra Kvitova (CZE) semi-final match not before 8:30 pm IST on Friday, February 28, 2020

Head-to-head: 4-4

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

Live Scores: Click here