Qatar Open 2020: Day 3 Schedule, Preview, Order of Play and Live Stream Details

Garbine Muguruza

It's an exciting day of tennis ahead as the third-round matches at the Qatar Open 2020 are scheduled to begin today. There are tough and intriguing clashes lined up with Australian Open 2020 finalist Garbine Muguruza, 2018 champion Petra Kvitova, Jelena Ostapenko and Belinda Bencic set to be in action at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

Switzerland's Bencic will likely have a tough time handling Yulia Putintseva as the 25-year-old player from Kazakhstan leads the head-to-head at 3-1 and will definitely make it difficult for fourth-seeded Bencic to get past her.

Australian Open finalist, Muguruza will have to take on teenager Dayana Yastremska, who leads Muguruza 2-1 in the head-to-head tally. Muguruza will have to play sharp to get past her feisty Ukranian opponent.

Another exciting clash comes in the form of Kvitova and Ostapenko who are set to rekindle their rivalry. With a 3-3 head-to-head tally, this match can go either way today. The eighth-seeded Kvitova will obviously have a slight edge but it remains to be seen if she can take it. The likes of Maria Sakkari, Svetlana Kuznetsova, Karolina Pliskova, Kiki Bertens are also scheduled to be in action in other matches of the day.

Order of Play

CENTRE COURT MATCHES:

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [8] Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Not before 04:30 PM IST

Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS)

Not before 06:00 PM IST

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) vs [4] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Not before 07:15 PM IST

[3] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) vs [WC] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Not before 09:30 PM IST

[11] Garbiñe Muguruza (ESP) vs Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Not before 10:45 PM IST

COURT 1 MATCHES:

[7] Kiki Bertens (NED) vs Zheng Saisai (CHN)

Not before 06:00 PM IST

[15] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs [9] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

Not before 08:00 PM IST

[1] Hsieh Su-Wei (TPE) / Barbora Strycova (CZE) vs Belinda Bencic (SUI) / Sofia Kenin (USA)

Not before 09:00 PM IST

COURT 2 MATCHES:

[4] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) / Katerina Siniakova (CZE) VS [WC] Cagla Buyukakcay (TUR) / Laura Siegemund (GER)

Not before 07:00 PM IST

[5] Nicole Melichar (USA) / Xu Yifan (CHN) vs [2] Timea Babos (HUN) / Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)

Not before 08:00 PM IST

[6] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs [3] Elise Mertens (BEL) / Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

Not before 09:30 PM IST

Here's all you need to know about Qatar Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2020

Category: WTA Premier 5

City: Doha, Qatar

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Prize money: $3,240,445

Tournament schedule: February 23-29, 2020

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

Live Scores: Click here