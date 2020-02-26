Qatar Open 2020, Garbine Muguruza vs Dayana Yastremska: Preview, head-to-head, match schedule and more

Garbine Muguruza

11th seed Garbine Muguruza is scheduled to face 19-year-old Dayana Yastremska in her quest for a quarter-final berth at the Qatar Open 2020 in Doha today. In terms of accomplishments and experience, the two-time Grand Slam champion obviously has the edge.

But it is interesting to note that it is the 25th-ranked Ukrainian who leads their head-to-head meetings at 2-1. Yastremska won their first couple of meetings with the Spaniard managing to get the better of her young opponent in their most recent face-off at Dubai last year.

The teenager will be coming to this match with a lot of confidence after upsetting the reigning Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin 6-3, 7-6(4), having begun her campaign with a strong 6-2, 6-4 win over Kirsten Flipkens. Kenin had her chances in the second set when she led 3-0 but Yastremska was quick to erase all her hopes of a comeback in a stunning fightback that gave her the impressive victory.

She would be keen to continue in that same vein but Muguruza too seems to be getting back to form after a very tough 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 win against Daria Kasatkina. Showing her trademark power and precision, she blew away Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1, 6-2, which was reminiscent of her run to the final of the 2020 Australian Open.

If Muguruza can continue to hit with the same sharpness, she can come away with the win but Yamstremka too wouldn't bow out without a fight.

Here's all you need to know about Qatar Open 2020 Schedule:

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2020

Category: WTA Premier 5

City: Doha, Qatar

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex

Advertisement

Prize money: $3,240,445

Tournament schedule: February 23-29, 2020

Match Schedule: (11) Garbine Muguruza (ESP) vs Dayana Yastremska third-round match expected to be around 11:00 pm IST on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Head-to-head: Yastremksa leads 2-1

Live Telecast: There will be no live telecast in India

Live Scores: Click here