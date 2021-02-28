Qatar Open 2021: Belinda Bencic vs Madison Keys preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (6) Belinda Bencic vs Madison Keys

Date: March 1, 2021

Tournament: Qatar Total Open 2021

Round: First round

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Belinda Bencic vs Madison Keys preview

Sixth seed Belinda Bencic takes on World No. 19 Madison Keys in the first round of the Qatar Open 2021, as the WTA tour returns to the Middle East.

After struggling for a few months, Bencic arrives in Doha high on confidence. The Swiss had suffered a couple of opening-round losses since the tour resumed post the pandemic.

It was finally at the Australian Open this year that she started showing glimpses of her champion self. The World No. 12 was able to build on that resurgent show to take it a level higher in Adelaide.

Bencic reached her first WTA final since 2019, where she succumbed to reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek 2-6, 2-6.

The 23-year-old will look to take the positives from that stellar run in Adelaide as she is up against a very strong field at Doha.

Madison Keys

Former US Open runner-up Madison Keys had to stay away from the tour after testing positive for COVID-19. She played her last competitive match at Roland Garros five months ago and thus could be rusty.

Keys' best showing last year came in the first tournament of the season in Brisbane, where she lost the final to Karolina Pliskova in three sets.

The American will look to draw inspiration from that performance as she kicks off the new season.

Belinda Bencic vs Madison Keys head-to-head

Belinda Bencic and Madison Keys are locked at 1-1 in head-to-head matchups, with both their meetings coming in 2015.

Keys won their first match at the French Open, where she blanked the Swiss 6-0, 6-3. Bencic exacted revenge soon after on the grasscourts of Eastbourne, emerging a 6-2, 6-2 winner.

Belinda Bencic vs Madison Keys prediction

Belinda Bencic

With a big serve and powerful groundstrokes, Madison Keys can be dangerous on hardcourts. But her long hiatus could work against her, especially because she faces an opponent who has just rediscovered her form.

Barring the final, Bencic was pretty strong throughout the week in Adelaide. Her solid hitting from the baseline and her quick footwork helped her survive a roller-coaster against the fast-rising Coco Gauff.

That tight three-set semifinal win would have definitely boosted her confidence level by several notches. Unless fatigue creeps in, Belinda Bencic should be getting the win against an opponent who hasn't played in a long time.

Prediction: Belinda Bencic to win in two tight sets.