Qatar Open 2022: Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs (2) Roberto Bautista Agut

Date: 16 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $1,176,595

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 8.30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut preview

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray will take on second seed Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Murray has made a decent start to the year. After losing in the first round to Facundo Bagnis at the Melbourne Summer Set, the Scot reached the final in Sydney, where he was beaten by Aslan Karatsev.

After getting past Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets in the first round of the Australian Open, the Scot suffered a shock straight-sets defeat to Taro Daniel in the second round.

He then defeated the in-form Alexander Bublik in Rotterdam, before bowing out to eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Murray then accepted a wildcard into the Qatar Open, where he exacted revenge over Daniel with a routine 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Roberto Bautista Agut at the 2022 ATP Cup

Bautista Agut, meanwhile, won four singles matches in the ATP Cup to take Spain to the final. He was beaten by Felix Auger-Aliassime in his final singles encounter.

The Spaniard then reached the third round of the Australian Open, where he bowed out to Taylor Fritz in a tight five-setter. He then traveled to Montpellier, where he was beaten by Alexander Bublik in his second match.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Doha will be the fifth meeting between the two players, with Andy Murray leading the head-to-head 3-1 over Roberto Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut defeated Murray in five sets in their most recent meeting at the 2019 Australian Open.

Prior to that, the Scot beat the Spaniard on three occasions without dropping a set.

Andy Murray vs Roberto Bautista Agut prediction

Andy Murray at the 2022 Melbourne Summer Set

While Roberto Bautista Agut may have the edge in terms of ranking, Andy Murray will undoubtedly pose a stern challenge to the Spaniard, who is not in the best form.

The Brit has slowly built up his fitness and movement over the past year or so and he appears to be finding his best form.

His serve has become a lot more consistent of late, but it's his backhand that is still his real weapon. The three-time Slam champion can change direction at will using that shot and keep his opponents off balance.

Bautista Agut likes to consistently hit inside-out forehands and that could play into Murray's strengths as well.

The Brit managed to push the Spaniard to five sets in their last meeting even when he was far from his best, and he will fancy his chances of taking down the second seed on this occasion.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets.

