Qatar Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Anett Kontaveit vs (15) Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 25 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit will take on Jelena Ostapenko in the semifinals of the 2022 Qatar Open on Friday. While Kontaveit beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-1, Ostapenko eased past Garbine Muguruza 6-2 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

Having won three titles in her last six tournaments, Kontaveit is riding a wave of momentum. She is currently on an eight-match winning streak after winning the title in St. Petersburg and is looking high on confidence.

wta @WTA @AnettKontaveit_



She takes out Jabeur 6-4, 6-1 and now awaits the winner Muguruza/Ostapenko.



#QatarTennis Too good fromShe takes out Jabeur 6-4, 6-1 and now awaits the winner Muguruza/Ostapenko. Too good from 🇪🇪 @AnettKontaveit_ She takes out Jabeur 6-4, 6-1 and now awaits the winner Muguruza/Ostapenko.#QatarTennis https://t.co/8EivxNE6Cf

The Estonian opened her campaign in Doha with an emphatic straight-sets win over Ana Konjuh before overcoming a touch challenge from Elise Mertens in three sets. The 26-year-old's victory over Ons Jabeur has pushed her into a commanding position to crack the top five in the WTA rankings.

Jelena Ostapenko in action in Doha

The Latvian, meanwhile, has seen a swift resurgence in form this season. The Latvian won her fifth career title in Dubai last week, beating the likes of Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova and Simona Halep en route to the title. She subsequently returned to the world's top 20 rankings for the first time since 2018.

wta @WTA 9 wins in a ROW



dispatches Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Qatar semifinals



#QatarTennis 9 wins in a ROW @JelenaOstapenk8 dispatches Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Qatar semifinals 💥 9 wins in a ROW 💥@JelenaOstapenk8 dispatches Muguruza 6-2, 6-2 to reach the Qatar semifinals#QatarTennis https://t.co/rdybE9yVFs

Currently on a nine-match winning streak, the 2017 Roland Garros winner continued her demolition of Grand Slam champions in Doha. She beat Barbora Krejcikova and Garbine Muguruza back-to-back in straight sets to make her third semifinal of the year.

Anett Kontaveit vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

The duo have met four times before and Kontaveit leads the head-to-head 3-1. She won their most recent encounter, which took place in St. Petersburg earlier this month in straight sets.

Anett Kontaveit vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Kontaveit and Ostapenko play a powerful brand of tennis. We can expect quick rallies and a flurry of winners during the match. The Latvian has reduced her unforced errors considerably in the past few weeks and will be looking to play lights-out tennis on Friday.

Anett Kontaveit in action in Doha

The serve isn't the biggest weapon for either player, but they do well to avoid conceding excessive break points. With little probability of winning free points on serve, the duo will strive to stay aggressive on return.

Ostapenko has successfully overcome some hard-hitting players over the past couple of weeks and hence shouldn't be too troubled by Kontaveit's pace. If she plays to her strengths and steers clear of any mental lapses, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Ostapenko to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan