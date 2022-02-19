Qatar Open 2022: Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (13) Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann

Date: 21 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann preview

Kerber at the 2022 Australian Open.

Thirteenth seed Angelique Kerber will square off against Jil Teichmann in the first round of the 2022 Qatar Open.

Kerber won her first title in three years at the Bad Homburg Open last June and has kicked on since then. The German reached the semifinals of Wimbledon and the Cincinnati Open.

But her start to 2022 was impacted by a positive COVID-19 test in December. She was unable to participate in any of the tournaments prior to the Australian Open and was beaten by Kaia Kanepi in the opening round of the Melbourne Major.

The former World No. 1 has not played since and will be hoping to get some matches under her belt in Qatar.

Angelique Kerber @AngeliqueKerber Not the result I was hoping for today on court, but I will still celebrate a little bit tonight 🥳 Thank you for your support and messages that are always cheering me up and remind me how blessed I am 🏼 #TeamAngie

Jil Teichmann at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Jill Teichmann, meanwhile, is coming off a run to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Open.

After losing in the final round of qualifying, she secured a spot in the main draw as a lucky loser. She upset higher-ranked players Elise Mertens and Elina Svitolina in the first two rounds to proceed to her first quarterfinal of the season. The Swiss lost to Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider Jil Teichmann needed a lucky loser spot to get into the main draw but the Swiss has done well to back up last year's semifinal run in Dubai.



Follows up her 1R win over Elise Mertens with a win over Elina Svitolina. Into her 2nd QF since making the Cincinnati final last summer.

Prior to her run in Dubai, Teichmann's best result this season was a second-round appearance at the Australian Open. Now that she has a few wins under her belt, the 24-year-old will be feeling confident of her chances in Qatar.

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

The two have faced off just once previously, with Teichmann leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their only encounter in straight sets at last year's Ostrava Open.

Angelique Kerber vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Angelique Kerber at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Kerber is severely lacking in match play, while Teichmann is coming off a successful week. Thus, the Swiss will have the edge heading into this encounter. If Kerber is rusty and gets off to a slow start, Teichmann will be ready to take advantage.

The German is known for her athleticism and footwork. She's one of the best at converting defense into offense. Kerber's forehand is her main weapon and she'll look to utilize that shot as often as she can in this match. Teichmann also favors her forehand, though she hits it with more topspin than the German.

Both players are left-handed, so the natural advantage they have against the majority of the women's tour is neutralized. Teichmann has proven to be quite inconsistent in her career, seldom maintaining a high level across consecutive tournaments. That will play into Kerber's hands as she seeks her first win of the season.

Prediction: Angelique Kerber to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram