Qatar Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (7) Iga Swiatek

Date: 24 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek preview

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Qatar Open on Thursday. While Sabalenka beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-1, Swiatek eased past Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-0 to qualify for the quarterfinals.

After a slow start to the season in Adelaide, Sabalenka made a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, where she lost to unseeded Kaia Kanepi in three sets. The Belarusian's struggles with her form continued into Dubai, where she bagged a solitary win before losing to Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

Nevertheless, the World No. 2 seems to be showcasing her potential effectively in Doha this week. She notched emphatic straight-sets wins over Alize Cornet and Jil Teichmann to make the last eight in the Arab city for the first time since her title-run in 2020.

Iga Swiatek in action at the 2022 Australian Open

The 2020 Roland Garros champion, meanwhile, is into her third quarterfinal of the season; the Qatar Open being her fourth tournament. She is fresh off a maiden semi-final appearance at the Australian Open and is looking in fine form. The 20-year-old, however, faced an early exit in Dubai last week, where she lost to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko in three tight sets.

Now in Doha, however, the World No. 8 suffered a slight hiccup in her 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 opening-round win over Viktorija Golubic before despatching Daria Kasatkina in straight sets. She is now looking to bag only the second top 5 win of her career on Thursday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek head-to-head

The sole meeting between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek took place at the WTA Finals last year, when the former prevailed in three sets. Sabalenka thus leads their head-to-head 1-0.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Iga Swiatek prediction

While the 20-year-old Pole will rely on her quick footwork and high-bouncing groundstrokes to push Aryna Sabalenka on the backfoot, the Belurusian will aim to earn quick points with her high-intensity shots. The World No. 8 is likely to force Sabalenka to play an extra ball and redirect the pace. The top seed, therefore, will have to maintain a decent level of rally tolerance.

Aryna Sabalenka in action in Doha

The duo have often struggled on serve in the past. Aryna Sabalenka has had an unpleasant history with double faults, but that seems to be changing for the good this week. She was successful in avoiding any double faults in her previous match against Jil Teichmann, and even struck 76% of her first serves into play.

If the Belarusian can avoid leaking too many unforced errors and stay consistent on serve, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan