Qatar Open 2022: Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann.

Date: 23 February, 2022.

Tournament: Qatar Open.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,331,698.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann preview

Sabalenka at 2022 Australian Open.

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka will take on Jil Teichmann in the third round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

After an opening-round bye, Sabalenka started off with a 6-2, 6-2 win over 2022 Australian Open quarterfinalist Alize Cornet in the second round. It was quite easily her best match of the year so far. The Belarusian didn't face a single break point and the double fault count was relatively low.

Sabalenka has been plagued by her serving woes this year, leading to quite a few early exits from tournaments. At the start of the season, she made successive opening-round exits from a couple of events in Adelaide. The World No. 2 managed to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open despite not being at her best.

At last week's Dubai Open, she was knocked out in the second round by two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova. Sabalenka will now look to conclude her Middle East swing on a positive note by doing well in Qatar.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



#QatarTennis With their 2R wins today, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur join Paula Badosa at 16 wins at the WTA 1000 level since the start of 2021. With their 2R wins today, Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur join Paula Badosa at 16 wins at the WTA 1000 level since the start of 2021.#QatarTennis https://t.co/PY9XPAtI2e

Jil Teichmann at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championships.

In her first round encounter, she defeated former World No. 1 Angelique Kerber in three sets. The three-time Grand Slam champion won the first set, but the Swiss staged a comeback to upset her. This was followed by a closely fought two set match in the second round, squeaking past Alison Van Uytvanck 7-6 (9), 7-5.

Teichmann made the most of her second chance in Dubai last week. After losing in the qualifying rounds, she secured a main draw spot as a lucky loser. She made it to the quarterfinals, besting higher-ranked players Elina Svitolina and Elise Mertens along the way. The Swiss is playing at a similar level in Qatar too.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 at present.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Jil Teichmann prediction

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2021 WTA Finals.

Sabalenka's ranking and accomplishments will make her the favorite to win on paper, but her season so far has been rather turbulent. Teichmann did play well in Dubai, but she has been tested thoroughly in both of her matches in Qatar.

Both players will be somewhat evenly matched heading into this encounter. Sabalenka's serve used to be one of her assets, but it has seemingly disappeared. She has been improving match by match though. As a lefty, Teichmann will certainly cause the World No. 2 some trouble with serve and shots.

Sabalenka's big-hitting game has worked so far, despite her serving issues. However, at times, she has piled on unforced errors if her serve completely breaks down. She then tries to go for too much in her shots, further complicating things for her.

Sabalenka showed some signs of improvement with her opening round win in Qatar. If the World No. 2 puts up a similar performance against Teichmann, she's likely to walk away with a win.

Prediction: Aryna Sabalenka to win in three sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan