Qatar Open 2022: Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Barbora Krejcikova vs (15) Jelena Ostapenko

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open.

Date: 23 February, 2022

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Doha, Qatar.

Category: WTA 1000.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $2,331,698.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Second seed Barbora Krejcikova and Dubai champion Jelena Ostapenko will lock horns at the Qatar Open on Wednesday with a place in the quarterfinals up for grabs.

The reigning French Open champion has made a bright start, reaching the finals in Sydney and the quarterfinals at the Australian Open. However, she stuttered in Dubai last week, falling to qualifier Dayana Yastremska in straight sets in the pre-quarterfinals.

David Kane @DKTNNS Based on the always* right** Live Rankings, Krejcikova's win knocks Kontaveit out of contention for No. 2 even if she wins Doha.



Down to a 3-woman race between Krejcikova, Sabalenka, and Badosa, all of whom are currently separated by <500 points.



*occasionally **super wrong Based on the always* right** Live Rankings, Krejcikova's win knocks Kontaveit out of contention for No. 2 even if she wins Doha. Down to a 3-woman race between Krejcikova, Sabalenka, and Badosa, all of whom are currently separated by <500 points.*occasionally **super wrong

The Czech has managed to quickly bounce back from it this week at the Qatar Open with a 6-1, 6-3 second-round win against Magda Linette.

Jelena Ostapenko with the Dubai trophy

The Ostapenko juggernaut, meanwhile, continues to move uninterruptedly. The Latvian seems to have rediscovered the form that took her to the title at the 2017 French Open.

The 24-year-old has now won 12 matches this year, including a run to the trophy in Dubai and the semifinals in St. Petersburg.

This week she has been moving smoothly through the draw at the Qatar Open as well. After blowing away Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-2 in the first round, she edged the resurgent Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 on Tuesday.

Ostapenko has now extended her winning streak to seven matches. She will hope to avenge her Australian Open loss to Krejcikova when she faces the Czech next.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



Ostapenko now 7-1 in 3-set matches in 2022. Her sole loss came to Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open, 26 64 64.



Ostapenko faces Krejcikova next. Jelena Ostapenko extends her win streak to 7 matches after defeating Amanda Anisimova 63 46 64 to advance to #QatarOpen R16.Ostapenko now 7-1 in 3-set matches in 2022. Her sole loss came to Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open, 26 64 64.Ostapenko faces Krejcikova next. Jelena Ostapenko extends her win streak to 7 matches after defeating Amanda Anisimova 63 46 64 to advance to #QatarOpen R16. Ostapenko now 7-1 in 3-set matches in 2022. Her sole loss came to Barbora Krejcikova at the Australian Open, 26 64 64.Ostapenko faces Krejcikova next. https://t.co/cWSiu2UK9c

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

Krejcikova and Ostapenko are tied at 2-2 in the head-to-head. Their most recent meeting was last month at the Australian Open, where the Czech emerged as a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 winner.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Ostapenko in action at Dubai

Jelena Ostapenko has been on a rampage for the last few days. In Dubai, she defeated four Grand Slam champions en route to lifting her fifth career title.

The Latvian has looked fearless even when the chips are down. Out of her five matches in Dubai, she had to return thrice from a set down. Ostapenko's fighting spirit and newfound belief have seen her blow away her opponents with a brutal display of power tennis.

She has so far refused to show any signs of fatigue after playing for three weeks in a row. Another aspect of her game where the World No. 13 has improved is the serve. Ostapenko powered eight aces past Dodin in her Doha first round, landing a high 95% first serves.

Although the first serve percentage dipped to 56% against Anisimova, she didn't back off from playing her first-strike tennis. Ostapenko won 66% of her first serve points and 58% of her second serve points.

Thus, Krejcikova could face a different version of Ostapenko this time, one who is far more consistent than the last time they met.

That said, the Czech will look to move Ostapenko all over the court with her sharp angles and brilliant volleys in an attempt to eke out errors. But if the Latvian can put up decent serving numbers, manage to control her aggression and keep her unforced errors to a minimum, she could scalp another Grand Slam champion in the Middle East.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

