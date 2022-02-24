Qatar Open 2022: Garbine Muguruza vs Jelena Ostapenko preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Garbine Muguruza vs Jelena Ostapenko

Date: 24 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Garbine Muguruza vs Jelena Ostapenko preview

Fifth seed Garbine Muguruza will take on the in-form Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Thursday.

Muguruza ended the year strong with the WTA Finals title, but her start to the 2021 season has been disappointing. The Spaniard has suffered early losses in Sydney, Australian Open and Dubai as well

The Spanish former World No. 1 set up the quarterfinal match against Ostapenko after receiving a bye in the first round, subsequently defeating Sorana Cirstea and Madison Brengle in straight sets.

Jelena Ostapenko at the 2022 Dubai Tennis Championship

Ostapenko has come into Doha in phenomenal form and is one of the contenders for the title. The Latvian may have had an underwhelming start to the season but has turned it around and got past one of the more difficult draws to pick up the title in Dubai last week.

The 24-year-old defeated four former Grand Slam champions -- Sofia Kenin, Iga Swiatek, Petra Kvitova, and Simona Halep -- on her way to the trophy. In Qatar, she reached the quarterfinals after defeating Oceane Dodin, Amanda Anisimova, and second seed Barbora Krejcikova.

Garbine Muguruza vs Jelena Ostapenko head-to-head

The quarterfinal in Doha is the fifth meeting between the two players, with Jelena Ostapenko leading the head-to-head 3-1 over Jelena Ostapenko.

Muguruza defeated the Latvian in back-to-back meetings in Rome in 2016 and 2017. Ostapenko got revenge in Wuhan that year, and Muguruza prevailed in their encounter at the WTA Finals a few months later.

Garbine Muguruza vs Jelena Ostapenko prediction

Garbine Muguruza at the 2022 Qatar Open

Garbine Muguruza might be the on-paper favorite, however, Ostapenko's current form undoubtedly gives her the edge. Muguruza's aggressive playing style works well on hardcourts, and her backhand and consistent serve are usually reliable. However, she has a tendency to collapse both mentally and physically as the match goes on, spraying errors and being unable to defend. While the latter is also true for Ostapenko, she's made some strides in her game.

In full flow, as she has shown recently, Ostapenko's natural power is an incredible task to deal with. With an improved serve and the ability to paint the lines with winners from both wings, the Latvian will be a difficult task for Muguruza.

Prediction: Jelena Ostapenko to win in three sets.

