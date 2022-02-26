Qatar Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Anett Kontaveit preview, head-to-head & prediction

Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter caption Enter captionEnter captionEnter caption Iga Swiatek (L) and Anett KontaveitEnter caption Anett Kontaveit at the 2022 Qatar OpenEnter caption Swiatek at the 2022 Qatar Open

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs (4) Anett Kontaveit

Date: 26 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Final

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Anett Kontaveit preview

Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit will face each other for the title at the 2022 Qatar Open.

Swiatek comes into the tournament in some of her best form since her maiden Major victory at Roland Garros in 2020. The Pole started her year with back-to-back semifinals in Adelaide and at the Australian Open.

In Doha, she has shown what she's capable of. The 20-year-old set up the final after defeating top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals and Maria Sakkari in the semifinals.

Kontaveit, on her part, came into the final during one of the best periods of her career. A strong finish to 2021, which included titles in Moscow and Romania, has seen her crack the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

The Estonian started the year with a semifinal finish in Sydney before going on to lift the title in Saint Petersburg earlier this month. In Doha, Konataveit continued her form by defeating Ons Jabeur and the in-form Jelena Ostapenko to reach the final.

Iga Swiatek vs Anett Kontaveit head-to-head

The final in Doha is the fifth meeting between Swiatek and Kontaveit, and their head-to-head is at a stalemate of 2-2. Kontaveit won the pair's first two matches in Cincinnati in 2019 and at the 2020 Australian Open.

Swiatek, on the other hand, defeated the Estonian at Roland Garros and the US Open last year.

Iga Swiatek vs Anett Kontaveit prediction

Kontaveit and Swiatek both came into the tournament with a good run of form and momentum behind them. With both having picked up some high-profile wins in Doha, the pair are evenly matched coming into the final.

Swiatek's natural power allows her to take control of proceedings from the baseline with her heavy groundstrokes. It's her strong suit and is something she's alluded to have worked on to improve further. However, with wins over big hitters like Aryna Sabalenka, she has shown that she can be an effective redirecter of pace.

Kontaveit will be a tough player to crack for the 20-year-old. The Estonian has shown off her hard-hitting and aggressive brand of tennis by minimizing errors in the recent past. She tends to excel when she can reduce rallies by using her accuracy from the baseline.

Swiatek has a slight edge when it comes to power and serving consistency. If the Pole can maintain her level like she has been all week, she should be able to pick up her first title since the 2021 Italian Open.

Prediction: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

n: Iga Swiatek to win in three sets.

ee sets.

ee sets.

ee sets.

ee sets.

ee sets.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan