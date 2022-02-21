Qatar Open 2022: Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic preview

Iga Swaitek will open her 2022 Qatar Open campaign with a second-round encounter against Viktorija Golubic.

Swiatek, the seventh seed, comes into the tournament having made an early exit in Dubai. The Pole was knocked out of the second round by eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko and will be keen to move past the disappointment.

Golubic hasn't had the best of starts to the season.

Golubic, meanwhile, is also looking to score her first consecutive main draw match win since her quarterfinal run at the Melbourne warm-up tournament back in January.

The Swiss did show incredible fighting skills in her gusty two-set win over Andrea Petkovic in her first match here. A big striker of the ball, Golubic could well cause a few problems for the seventh seed in their second-round encounter.

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic head-to-head

Viktoria Golubic leads Iga Swiatek in their current head-to-head 1-0, having beaten the Pole at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships in straight sets.

Iga Swiatek vs Viktorija Golubic prediction

Iga Swaitek will enter this contest as a heavy favorite.

Iga Swiatek has made massive improvements to her game since the duo's last meeting and will enter this contest as a heavy favorite.

The youngster's topspin-heavy game is not necessarily best suited for the quick Doha hardcourts but she can still deal a lot of damage off it. Her serve, which is often a weapon, crumbled under pressure against Ostapenko in Dubai and she will need to rediscover her rhythm quickly to secure the win.

Viktoija Golubic possesses a versatile game and can mix powerful groundstrokes -- especially off that single-handed backhand side -- with delicate touches and slice returns. She has also had the time to adjust to tricky conditions in Doha.

Playing conditions, especially the wind, could play a part in upsetting Swiatek's rhythm, who has had very little experience playing here. Golubic will need to exploit that and ensure a start, rather than letting her opponent settle into her rhythm. Unless she can do that, the youngster will find a way to come through in the end.

Prediction: Iga Switaek to win in three sets

