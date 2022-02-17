Qatar Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Marin Cilic vs (6) Karen Khachanov

Date: 17 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $1,176,595

Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview

Marin Cilic will take on Karen Khachanov in an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2022 Qatar Open on Thursday.

Cilic, the fourth seed, has made a strong start to the season, reaching the quarterfinals three times in four main-draw appearances. His performances have propelled him back into the top 25 of the world rankings.

The Croat began his campaign in Doha with a resounding 6-3, 7-5 win over Botic van de Zandschulp and will enter this contest confident about his prospects.

Khachanov has already beaten Cilic once this year.

Khachanov has also made a solid start to the 2022 season. The Russian reached the final in Adelaide, where he incidentally beat Cilic in the last four.

He has looked secure, especially on his own serve, over the course of his two matches in Qatar. He defeated capable opponents in the form of Mackenzie McDonald and Emil Ruusuvuori without dropping a set and will be keen to carry the winning momentum into Thursday’s clash.

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Marin Cilic leads Karen Khachanov 2-1 in their current head-to-head. However, the Russian's straight-sets win in Adelaide in January will give him plenty of confidence heading into this match.

Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Cilic will be eyeing a third semifinal appearance this year.

Both players have big first serves and rely heavily on that shot, meaning there are unlikely to be too many breaks in this contest.

The Russian has done a better job in the serving department this week, giving away fewer break points in two matches than Cilic has in one.

Khachanov has also been more clinical, converting four of his five break points against McDonald and Ruusuvuori.

Neither player enjoys engaging in long rallies and will look to be aggressive from the get-go.

Khachanov has looked the more solid player this week and will have plenty of confidence, having beaten Cilic only last month. The Russian should be able to edge this contest and advance to the semifinals.

Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets

