Qatar Open 2022: Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (4) Marin Cilic vs (6) Karen Khachanov
Date: 17 February 2022
Tournament: Qatar Open 2022
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Doha, Qatar
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt
Prize money: $1,176,595
Match timing: Approx. 8 pm local time, 5 pm GMT, 10.30 pm IST
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | India - Tennis TV
Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov preview
Marin Cilic will take on Karen Khachanov in an exciting quarterfinal encounter at the 2022 Qatar Open on Thursday.
Cilic, the fourth seed, has made a strong start to the season, reaching the quarterfinals three times in four main-draw appearances. His performances have propelled him back into the top 25 of the world rankings.
The Croat began his campaign in Doha with a resounding 6-3, 7-5 win over Botic van de Zandschulp and will enter this contest confident about his prospects.
Khachanov has also made a solid start to the 2022 season. The Russian reached the final in Adelaide, where he incidentally beat Cilic in the last four.
He has looked secure, especially on his own serve, over the course of his two matches in Qatar. He defeated capable opponents in the form of Mackenzie McDonald and Emil Ruusuvuori without dropping a set and will be keen to carry the winning momentum into Thursday’s clash.
Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head
Marin Cilic leads Karen Khachanov 2-1 in their current head-to-head. However, the Russian's straight-sets win in Adelaide in January will give him plenty of confidence heading into this match.
Marin Cilic vs Karen Khachanov prediction
Both players have big first serves and rely heavily on that shot, meaning there are unlikely to be too many breaks in this contest.
The Russian has done a better job in the serving department this week, giving away fewer break points in two matches than Cilic has in one.
Khachanov has also been more clinical, converting four of his five break points against McDonald and Ruusuvuori.
Neither player enjoys engaging in long rallies and will look to be aggressive from the get-go.
Khachanov has looked the more solid player this week and will have plenty of confidence, having beaten Cilic only last month. The Russian should be able to edge this contest and advance to the semifinals.
Prediction: Karen Khachanov to win in three sets