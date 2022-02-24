Qatar Open 2022: Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4)Anett Kontaveit vs (8) Ons Jabeur

Date: 24 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur preview

Fourth seed Anett Kontaveit will take on Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Qatar Open on Thursday. Kontaveit prevailed over Elise Mertens 6-3, 0-6, 6-2 while Jabeur outlasted Tereza Martincova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to make the last eight in Doha.

Kontaveit is currently on a seven-match winning streak after clinching her sixth career title in St. Petersburg earlier this month. Her title propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 6 and she can further crack the top 5 with a deep run this week in Doha.

The Estonian eased past Ana Konjuh in straight sets in her opener but was put to the test against 16th seed Elise Mertens in the Round of 16. She is now bidding to reach her third semifinal of the season.

Ons Jabeur in action at the 2022 Qatar Open

Jabeur, meanwhile, was struck by injury concerns earlier this season and was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open. The Tunisian recovered soon after and made the quarterfinals in Dubai, where she lost to Simona Halep in straight sets.

The 27-year-old's path to the last eight in Doha, however, has been challenging. She returned from a set down to win her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and survived another three-setter against Tereza Martincova.

Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur head-to-head

The duo have met five times before and Jabeur leads the head-to-head 3-2. Anett Kontaveit, however, won their most recent encounter, which took place this year in Sydney. However, the match ended prematurely as Jabeur retired mid-match due to an injury to her lower back.

Anett Kontaveit vs Ons Jabeur prediction

Anett Kontaveit hasn't found much success in her previous matchups against Jabeur. The Estonian, however, has made four finals in her last six tournaments and is riding a wave of momentum. She will look to rally her attack from the baseline and take time away from the Tunisian with her fast-paced groundstrokes.

Anett Kontaveit in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Both players have struggled on serve this week and have been unable to obtain any significant advantage from that department. Bringing a decent amount of first serves into play will thus be key for the duo, with slip-ups in service games probably being crucial.

Kontaveit will have to be quick on her feet against the versatile Jabeur and stay assertive during rallies. If she succeeds in doing so, she should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Anett Kontaveit to win in three sets.

