Qatar Open 2022: Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (3) Paula Badosa vs (14) Coco Gauff

Date: 23 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff preview

Third seed Paula Badosa will take on Coco Gauff in the third round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Badosa started the season with a third career title in Sydney and backed that up with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open. She returned to action last week in Dubai, but suffered a humbling three-set loss against Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the opening round.

Nevertheless, the 2021 Indian Wells champion looked in fine form during her 6-1, 6-2 first-round win over Clara Tauson in Doha. She has risen to a career-high ranking of No. 4 and has a chance to advance higher on the rankings ladder with a deep run this week.

Coco Gauff in action in Dubai

Coco Gauff, meanwhile, entered Doha looking for her maiden win since her semi-final run in Adelaide last month. The American lost her opener to unseeded Qiang Wang in straight sets at the Australian Open before another defeat in Dubai against compatriot Jessica Pegula.

Nevertheless, the 17-year-old has shown immense grit and character in her matches so far in Doha. She beat countrywoman Shelby Rogers in straight sets before prevailing over Caroline Garcia in a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory.

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff head-to-head

The sole meeting between Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff took place in Indian Wells last year, where the former prevailed in straight sets. Badosa leads the head-to-head against the American 1-0.

Paula Badosa vs Coco Gauff prediction

Paula Badosa and Coco Gauff excel at remaining clutch during rallies, although the latter has been prone to conceding untimely unforced errors in the past. Badosa will rely on her aggressive ball-striking to stay assertive during baseline exchanges and thwart the defense of the agile Coco Gauff.

Paula Badosa in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Both players do decently well on serve, although the teenager often struggles to contain her double faults. Badosa, on her day, can produce aces at will, as was evidenced by her nine aces in her opening-round win over Clara Tauson. She is also expected to maintain a healthy first-serve percentage against Gauff.

If the Spaniard can stay consistent on serve and draw errors off the American's racquet, she should be able to eke out a win.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in three sets.

