Qatar Open 2022: Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu preview

Petra Kvitova will take on Irina-Camelia Begu in the opening round of the 2022 Qatar Open. The Czech will look to avenge her loss to the Romanian in St. Petersburg.

Kvitova, the defending champion, comes into the tournament on the back of a quarter-final run at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The Czech scored wins over Aryna Sabalenka and Camila Giorgi, before losing to Jelena Ostapenko in a nail-biter.

Irina Camelia Begu has reached two quartefinals in 2022.

Begu, meanwhile, will be keen to build on her solid start to the 2022 season. The Romanian has already reached two quarterfinals and notched up a few big wins over the likes of Jessica Pegula and Kvitova herself.

The Romanian does not have the best record in the Middle East, but given her form, she could well cause a few problems for Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu head-to-head

Petra Kvitova leads Irina-Camelia Begu 5-1 in their current head-to-head. The only time the Czech failed to win a set against the Romanian was during their encounter in St. Petersburg earlier this year.

Petra Kvitova vs Irina-Camelia Begu prediction

Serving numbers will be key for both players, especially Kvitova.

Petra Kvitova has enjoyed a lot of success in the Middle East and comes into the tournament having won 14 of her last 15 matches in Doha. The southpaw enjoys playing in quick conditions, which aid her powerful groundstrokes.

Irina-Camelia Begu also possesses a big serve and it was her ability to win cheap points that kept Kvitova from finding her rhythm in their last meeting.

Kvitova showed flashes of her best tennis during her run in Dubai, but needs to find a way to be more consistent. This match will likely be on the Czech's racket. If she can carry her form from Dubai into her match against Begu, she should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: Petra Kvitova to win in two tight sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram