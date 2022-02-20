Qatar Open 2022: Sofia Kenin vs Ann Li preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Sofia Kenin vs Ann Li

Date: 20 February 2022

Tournament: Qatar Open

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Match timing: Approx. 4.30 pm local time, 1.30 pm GMT, 8.30 am ET, 7 pm IST

Prize money: $2,331,698

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Sofia Kenin vs Ann Li preview

Sofia Kenin will take on fellow American Ann Li in the first round of the 2022 Qatar Open on Sunday.

Kenin's struggles with her form have continued in 2022. She started the season with a quarter-final finish in Adelaide but has failed to win since. As a result, the former World No. 4 has dropped down to No. 90 in the WTA rankings.

Last week, the 2020 Australian Open champion faced a 6-1, 6-2 defeat in Dubai against eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko. Carrying a dismal win-loss record of 2-4 for the season thus far, Kenin will be hoping to script a shift in fortunes in Doha.

Ann Li at the 2021 French Open

Ann Li, meanwhile, has steadily climbed up the WTA rankings over the past year and reached a career-high position of No. 44 last month. The 21-year-old was in the spotlight in 2021 when she won her maiden tour-level title in Tenerife, Spain.

Li started the 2022 season with an impressive run to the semifinals at the Melbourne Summer Set. She has since been on the hunt for a win and is hoping to cause an upset in Doha.

Sofia Kenin vs Ann Li head-to-head

The duo have met twice before with Sofia Kenin leading their head-to-head 2-0. She won their most recent encounter in straight sets at the Australian Open two years ago.

Sofia Kenin vs Ann Li prediction

Sofia Kenin's superior CV and better tour-level experience make her the favourite for this matchup. She will look to rely on her heavy groundstrokes and well-disguised drop shots to earn quick points against Ann Li, who often does well to persist during more extended exchanges.

Sofia Kenin in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Both women have struggled with their serves in the past. It has provided them with a slight advantage and has hence been vulnerable. We can expect the return of serve to become a differentiating factor in the match.

If Sofia Kenin can play to her strengths and push Li further behind the baseline, she should be able to sneak out a win.

Prediction: Sofia Kenin to win in straight sets.

