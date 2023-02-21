Qatar Open 2023: Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (WC) Andy Murray vs (4) Alexander Zverev

Tournament: Qatar ExxonMobil Open.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt.

Prize money: $1,377,025.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev preview

Andy Murray during the 2023 Australian Open

Andy Murray will take on fourth seed Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday.

Murray started the 2023 season with an opening-round exit at the Adelaide International 1. He then competed at the Australian Open, where he registered two hard-fought wins over Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Scot was then beaten 6-1, 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4 by Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round.

The 35-year-old then entered the Qatar Open as a wildcard and faced Lorenzo Sonego in the first round. The Italian won the opening set 6-4 but Murray bounced back to win the second 6-1. The Scot saved three match points in the final set and won it via a tiebreak to book his place in the second round.

Zverev has won only two out of six matches so far this season. The German started 2023 at the United Cup and lost both of his singles matches against Jiri Lehecka and Taylor Fritz.

He then competed at the Australian Open and registered his first win of the year by beating Juan Pablo Varillas 4-6, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-4 in the opening round. However, he was beaten 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 by Michael Mmoh in the second round. Zverev suffered another second-round exit at the ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam, this time losing 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Tallon Griekspoor.

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Murray leads 2-1 in the head-to-head against Zverev. The last meeting between the two came in the second round of the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, with the German winning 6-4, 7-6(4).

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Andy Murray +135 +1.5 (-190) Under 22.5 (-115) Alexander Zverev -175 -1.5 (+135) Over 22.5 (-120)

(All odds are sourced from BETMGM)

Andy Murray vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Zverev might be the higher-ranked player but he is still yet to find his rhythm after his return from injury, not to forget Murray has produced some promising performances lately.

The Scot surprisingly served only one ace in his last match against Lorenzo Sonego and will be eager to get more of those against Zverev. He is a quality counterpuncher and can switch swiftly from defense to offense. Murray will have to be as composed on the court as he can be if he is to get the better of the German.

Zverev has a powerful serve and will be eager to get as many free points out of it as he can. The German has one of the best two-handed backhands on tour and will rely heavily on it for winners. While the former World No. 2 hits his shots with a lot of power, he needs to be careful not to hit too many unforced errors.

Given that Zverev is not at his best yet, Murray may not find a better opportunity to defeat him and book his place in the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open.

Pick: Murray to win in three sets.

