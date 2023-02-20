Qatar Open 2023 Day 2: Men's singles predictions ft. Roberto Bautista Agut vs Marton Fucsovics, Damir Dzumhur vs Jiri Lehecka

The second day of main-draw action at the 2023 Qatar Open in Doha on Tuesday (February 21) will feature seven first-round matches. Three seeds, two qualifiers, one wildcard, and one lucky loser will be in action.

On Monday, first-round action kicked off with the likes of Christopher O'Connell and Jason Kubler booking their place in the second round.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the seven first-round matches on Tuesday at the Qatar Open could pan out:

#1 Ilya Ivashka vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Ilya Ivashka

Ilya Ivashka will take on eighth seed Botic van de Zandschulp in his Qatar Open opener.

The 79th-ranked Ivashka is winless in three matches this year, while World No. 34 Zandschulp has gone 4-3. The Dutchman won their lone meeting at the Australian Open last month and should repeat the trick.

Prediction: Zandschulp in straight sets

#2 Emil Ruusuvuori vs Dan Evans

Emil Ruusuvuori

Emil Ruusuvuori will lock horns with sixth seed Dan Evans in his first-round match at the Qatar Open.

World No. 51 Ruusuvuori is 4-5 this year, while the 32nd-ranked Evans is 3-5. The Briton, though, should prevail in the pair's first meeting.

Prediction: Evans in three sets

#3 Abedallah Shelbayh vs Soonwoo Kwon

Soonwoo Kwon

Wildcard Abedallah Shelbayh will take on Soonwoo Kwon in the first round on Tuesday.

The 276th-ranked Shelbayh will be making his ATP debut, while World No. 68 Kwon has gone 6-4 this season. The South Korean ace should take this one.

Prediction: Kwon in straight sets

#4 Roberto Bautista Agut vs Marton Fucsovics

Marton Fucsovics

Fifth seed Roberto Bautista Agut will open his Qatar Open campaign against Marton Fucsovics.

World No. 28 Bautista Agut is 7-5 on the season, while the 78th-ranked Fucsovics is 3-3. The Spaniard has won two of the pair's three previous meetings and should reign supreme again.

Prediction: Bautista Agut in straight sets

#5 Tallon Griekspoor vs Quentin Halys

Quentin Halys

In an all-unseeded first-round matchup, Tallon Griekspoor will take on Quentin Halys.

The 40th-ranked Griekspoor is 10-2 in 2023, while World No. 64 Halys has gone 5-5. The pair haven't met before, but expect the reigning Pune Open champion to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Griekspoor in straight sets

#6 Nikoloz Basilashvili (2021 Qatar Open winner) vs Alexandre Muller

Nikoloz Basilashvili

Lucky loser Nikoloz Basilashvili will take on qualifier Alexandre Muller in the first round on Tuesday.

World No. 113 Basilashvili has won only one of his four matches this year, while the 170th-ranked Muller will make his season debut. The 2021 winner should take this first-time matchup.

Prediction: Basilashvili in three sets

#7 Damir Dzumhur vs Jiri Lehecka

Damir Dzumhur

Qualifier Damir Dzumhur will take on Jiri Lehecka in the Qatar Open first round on Tuesday.

The 213th-ranked Dzumhur is winless in two matches this year, while World No. 52 Lehecka has gone 8-3. Expect the surprise Australian Open quarterfinalist to take this one.

Prediction: Lehecka in straight sets

