Qatar Open 2024: Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina preview

Emma Raducanu in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

Former World No. 10 Emma Raducanu will take on Anhelina Kalinina in the first round of the Qatar Open on Sunday (February 11).

Raducanu returned to the tour last month in Auckland after constant injury troubles last year. She only featured in five WTA events in 2023 and chalked up a fourth-round finish at the Indian Wells, which was her best performance.

The Brit will enter the Qatar Open on the back of early exits at the Australian Open 2024 and the Abu Dhabi Open. She began her campaign in Abu Dhabi with a solid win over Marie Bouzkova but lost to Ons Jabeur in the second round. The Tunisian No. 1 defeated Raducanu in straight sets.

Anhelina Kalinina in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

Meanwhile, Anhelina Kalinina had a promising year in 2023, chalking up 27 wins from 51 matches and a runner-up finish at the Italian Open. She also reached the quarterfinals of the Hobart International and the third round of the Australian Open 2023.

The Ukranian will enter the Qatar Open on the back of a second-round exit in Abu Dhabi. She outclassed Lucia Bronzetti in the first round but fell to Russia's Liudmila Samsonova in the second, with the eighth-seed outplaying Kalinina in straight sets.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina head-to-head

Kalinina leads the head-to-head against Raducanu 1-0. She defeated the Brit at the Madrid Open 2022.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Emma Raducanu -250 -1.5 (-105) Over 21.5 (-105) Anhelina Kalinina +195 +1.5 (-135) Under 21.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Emma Raducanu vs Anhelina Kalinina prediction

Emma Raducanu in action at the Abu Dhabi Open

Fans can expect a gripping contest between Raducanu and Kalinina in the first round of the Qatar Open 2024. Both players will be eager to achieve a strong result and make a deep run in the WTA 1000 tournament. Considering their fitness, ranking superiority, and experience at the highest level, Kalinina will be the favorite to advance to the second round to face Jelena Ostapenko.

The Ukranian showcased her potential on the hard surface with quarterfinal appearances in Hobart and Zhengzhou last year. Her steady all-round game and ability to generate power from the baseline will allow her to have the upper hand in this bout.

On the other side of the net, Raducanu is on a mission to revive her tennis career and be a consistent player on the main tour. Since winning the 2021 US Open, critics have had high expectations from the youngster, who is still figuring out her game at the highest level. If she keeps her errors in check and doesn't make rash decisions, she could present a formidable challenge to Kalinina.

Raducanu has the skill set to cause problems for her opponent and could be difficult to stop if she wins the opening battle. However, it is most likely that Kalinina absorbs the pressure in the early proceedings and uses her versatility to outfox the Brit and secure a place in the second round.

Pick: Kalinina to win in three sets.