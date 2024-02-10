Qatar Open 2024: Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez

Date: February 12, 2024

Tournament: Qatar TotalEnergies Open 2024

Round: First Round (Round of 64)

Venue: Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Doha

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Outdoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $3,211,715

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez preview

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open.

12th seed Liudmila Samsonova will take on former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the first round of the 2024 Qatar Open.

The first month of the season was quite disappointing for Samsonova. She received a 6-2, 6-1 drubbing at the hands of Mirra Andreeva in the first round of the Brisbane International. A similar fate awaited her at the following week's Adelaide International.

Laura Siegemund rallied from a set down to defeat Samsonova 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-4 there. The Russian's struggles continued at the Australian Open as she lost 6-3, 6-4 to Amanda Anisimova in the opening round.

Samsonova notched up her first win of the year with a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown of Lesia Tsurenko at the Abu Dhabi Open. She then scored straight sets victories over Anhelina Kalinina and Barbora Krejcikova to make the last four. She will take on Elena Rybakina for a spot in the final on Saturday (February 10).

Fernandez started the year by representing Canada at the United Cup. While she won her singles tie against Daniela Seguel 6-2, 6-3, Maria Sakkari bested her 7-6 (2), 6-3 in the next match. She, along with her team, failed to make it out of the group stage.

Fernandez moved past qualifier Sara Bejlek 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the first round of the Australian Open. She faced Alycia Parks in the next round and suffered a 7-5, 6-4 loss.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez head-to-head

Samsonova leads Fernandez 1-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous encounter at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova -225 +1.5 (-550) Over 21.5 (-110) Leylah Fernandez +170 -1.5 (+333) Under 21.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Leylah Fernandez prediction

Leylah Fernandez at the 2024 Australian Open.

After a dismal outing in Australia, Samsonova has regained her mojo to begin the Middle East swing. Regardless of the result against Rybakina on Saturday, the Russian will be keen to carry this momentum forward.

Fernandez hasn't played for almost a month since her Australian Open exit. She'll be coming in cold against an in-form opponent. The Canadian finished the previous season on a high as she won the Hong Kong Open and reached the semifinals of the Jiangxi Open.

However, Fernandez was unable to start the season with the same form. She couldn't do much against Samsonova the last time they crossed paths. She was overpowered during their second round duel at the 2022 US Open and couldn't even muster a single break point on her opponent's serve.

Consistency is a bit of an issue for Samsonova at times as she tends to blow hot and cold. But if she's maintains her current level from the Abu Dhabi Open, she should be able to get the better of Fernandez once more.

Pick: Liudmila Samsonova to win in straight sets.