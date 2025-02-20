Qatar Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Aman Mohamed
Modified Feb 20, 2025 01:09 GMT
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka - Image Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka - Image Source: Getty

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka

Date: February 20, 2025

Tournament: Qatar Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Doha, Qatar

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize money: $3,035,960

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TVA | Australia - beIN Sports |

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Alcaraz plays a volley in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open - Source: Getty
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will take on Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinal of the Qatar Open on Thursday.

Alcaraz is the man to beat on the men's tour. He not only defended his title in the BNP Paribas Open and the Wimbledon Championships last year, but also caputured his maiden crown at the French Open. He also reached the finals of the Summer Olympics, but settled for a runner-up finish against Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard entered Doha on the back of a title-winning run in Rotterdam. He started his campaign by cruising past Marin Cilic and then overpowered Luca Nardi in the second round. Alcaraz outlasted the Italian in a gripping three-set bout, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Lehecka celebrates a point in the ABN AMRO Open - Source: Getty
Jiri Lehecka, meanwhile, is knocking on the door to make a significant impact. Apart from winning the Adelaide International last year, he also secured a runner-up finish at the European Open in Antwerp. He’s already off to a strong start in 2025, clinching the Brisbane International in January.

The Czech entered Doha on the back of a second round exit in Rotterdam. He started his campaign with a remarkable win over Grigor Dimitrov and then showed his quality against Fabian Marozsan. Lehecka defeated the Hungarian Marozsan in just over an hour, 6-4, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

Alcaraz leads the head-to-head against Lehecka 1-0. He defeated the Czech most recently in the 2023 Queens Club Championships.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Name MoneylineHandicap Bets Total Games
Carlos Alcaraz
Jiri Lehecka
Odds will be updated when available.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Alcaraz reaches for a backhand slice in the Qatar Open - Source: Getty
Carlos Alcaraz has won 11 out of his last 12 matches on tour. He seems to be in amazing form at the moment and Lehecka will have a tough time trying to stop him the Qatar Open. The Spaniard won 70% of his first serve points and saved three out of five break points against Nardi.

Lehecka, on the contrary, has a better record on hard courts as compared to other surfaces. He will need to serve well against Alcaraz and convert his half chances. The Czech didn't face any break points against Marozsan and is yet to drop a set in the Qatar Open.

An intriguing contest will be on the cards in the quarterfinal. Lehecka struggled against Alcaraz in their previous encounter but has claimed two titles since. He may be ready for the challenge this time around, but still has a tough task on his hands to stay alive in the Qatar Open.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in three-sets.

